Nebraska Dems back Alisha Shelton for Senate as push to replace Chris Janicek continues
Nebraska Dems back Alisha Shelton for Senate as push to replace Chris Janicek continues

The Nebraska Democratic Party voted Sunday to back Alisha Shelton, the third-place finisher in May’s U.S. Senate primary, if nominee Chris Janicek calls it quits.

Nebraska Democrats asked Janicek to drop out of the race in June, after he sent staffers text messages that the party described as “sexually inappropriate.”

But Janicek has said he does not plan to drop out of the race against Sen. Ben Sasse, saying he is the Democratic Party’s best chance to beat the Republican incumbent.

“As Democrats, we stand with Alisha Shelton to represent our party’s values on the ballot for the General Election,” state party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said in a statement.

A party press release called Shelton, who is a mental health therapist, a “leader in the African-American community.”

Janicek has until Sept. 1 to quit and be replaced on the Nebraska ballot; otherwise, the Omaha baker will remain listed as the party’s nominee on ballots in November.

