Nebraska Department of Transportation director to retire next week

LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire next week after serving just under two years in the role.

Selmer has led the State Transportation Department since March 2021, which he said was a "capstone" of a more than 30-year career in public service, according to a press release. His last day is Jan. 4.

"It was a true honor to lead and work alongside the 2,000 NDOT teammates who selflessly serve our state every day,” Selmer said in the press release. “I am proud of them and the outstanding infrastructure system they built and maintain."

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will announce an interim NDOT director before appointing a permanent person to take the position. The Transportation Department is one of the few agencies Pillen has yet to name a head of before he takes office Jan. 5.

Selmer oversaw several major transportation projects, and helped lead the department following several unprecedented crises, such as Nebraska's historic floods in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. He also supervised progress made on the ongoing project along the Nebraska Expressway System, including the completion of the Lincoln South Beltway and the groundbreaking of over 18 miles of roadway along Highway 275 northwest of Omaha.

“Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped make Nebraska’s highway system safer and more efficient, while also ensuring key repairs were made after a tumultuous time in the state’s history,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in the press release.

