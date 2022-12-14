Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023

LINCOLN — Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates.

State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.

"You may see a few of them around," Lahm said.

Under state law, Nebraska must update its license plate design every six years. The last plate launched in 2017, so 2023 marks the beginning of a new issuance cycle.

The new design was revealed back in May by Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore, who led the design project. The plate features a backdrop of an original mosaic displayed on the floor near the Capitol rotunda named “The Genius of Creative Energy,” which depicts a man riding atop the clouds behind lightning and clouds.

So far, the DMV has produced and shipped more than 2 million 2023 plates to Nebraska counties. Lahm expects hundreds of thousands of those plates will be distributed in January, which she said is one of the busiest months of the year for the DMV.

The new design drew a lot of feedback, both good and bad. Lahm said strong opinions are common when new plate designs launch, but the incoming design hasn't received abnormal levels of criticism or praise since it was revealed.

"It's just part of the process," Lahm said.

In addition to a new standard plate, Nebraskans will also have 52 different designs of specialty plates to choose from, including two new designs not previously available. Lahm said almost all of the designs are new from the last issuance cycle.

Lahm urged drivers who want a specialty plate to order them in advance. Specialty plates are not printed ahead of time unless a driver already has a specialty plate registered, she said, and a department press release said specialty orders take about five weeks to process, produce and deliver.

Drivers can order a specialty plate at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

Nebraska's license plates through the years The celebration that never ended (1976-1983) Plain label (1984-86) And we finally have a winner (1987-1989) But it's not a Dempster... (1990-1992) Something for both city and rural folk (1993-95) If it was good enough the first time... (1996-1998) Go Big Red! (1997-99) Just make them bigger this time (1999-2001) Contest produces a winner (2002-2004) Yes, we still travel by wagon out here (2005-2010) Plategate: The vote gets pranked (2009) Better late than never (2011-2016) You reap what you sow (2015) OK, the right Sower, but... (2017-2022)