Nebraska DMV unveils new driver's license design

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday unveiled a new design for driver's licenses and ID cards.

"This is an exciting day, which marks the culmination of a lot of collaboration and teamwork to better serve Nebraskans," DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said at a press conference.

The design will appear on cards issued starting next week, according to the DMV, but cards with the current design will still be valid until their expiration dates. The process to renew a license online or in-person will stay the same.

Lahm said this marks the first significant design upgrade since 2009.

About every 10 to 15 years, officials start to see people trying to counterfeit the cards, and they get closer and closer in resemblance to the real thing, according to Lahm.

“As we see that starting to happen, that tells us we need to change security features and upgrade them to make that counterfeiting difficult, so that we can prevent the fraud and secure people’s identity,” Lahm said.