Nebraska donates expired police gear to Ukraine; Ricketts calls out Putin

Erin Bamer

World-Herald Bureau

LINCOLN — Nebraska will donate 550 pieces of expired law enforcement equipment to Ukraine to help soldiers fend off the ongoing Russian invasion.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the donation during a press conference Wednesday. The equipment includes more than 300 body armor vests and 69 helmets.

Though the gear is expired and cannot be used by U.S. law enforcement, Ricketts said it is still functional and Ukrainian soldiers will make good use of the equipment.

The gear would normally be destroyed, according to Capt. Jason Scott of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Rick Dahlman, deputy director of the Nebraska Military Department, said body armor and helmets are some of the most requested items in Ukraine currently.

“They will still stop shrapnel and bullets,” Ricketts said.

Shortly after the war in Ukraine began, U.S. states started donating police gear to the country. Nebraska’s collection began last week in a collaborative effort with Iowa, which is also donating more than 800 pieces of equipment, according to a press release.

Ricketts said the donations came from a range of law enforcement offices throughout the state, and some equipment was donated through individual officers. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week it donated 30 to 40 bulletproof vests.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation helped transport the donated equipment to Iowa. From there, the gear will make its way to Ukraine.

Ricketts did not know when the equipment would arrive in Ukraine, and said the timeline has not been specified for security reasons. Currently, he said he does not plan on directing law enforcement to collect more equipment, as he hopes the war will end soon, but he has not ruled out further collections.

Russia invaded Ukraine roughly five weeks ago. Since then, the fighting has left thousands dead on both sides and triggered the exodus of more than 4 million people from the country. The United Nations reported that half of those fleeing are children.

Russia’s attack has drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across the globe, including members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Ricketts criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “unprovoked attack” on Ukraine and asked Nebraskans to pray for the people there.

“Putin … has started what has become just the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” Ricketts said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

