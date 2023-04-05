LINCOLN — Nebraska Economic Development Director Tony Goins announced his immediate resignation Wednesday, citing "false attacks" about his ties to a Lincoln cigar bar.

In a statement, Goins said the attacks had been a "gut punch" to his family and his reputation and had been a distraction from the work done by the state Department of Economic Development.

"For these reasons I’ve informed Governor Pillen of my decision to step down effective today and have offered my assistance with the transition," he said. "I was not asked to resign — this was my decision, and my decision alone."

Pillen, who retained Goins from the previous administration, said he had accepted the director's resignation. He thanked Goins for "his honorable service to our country" as a U.S. Marine and wished him well.

He did not immediately offer any information about filling the position, saying there would be further communication "in due course."

Goins was director of branded products for Lincoln Industries in 2019, when former Gov. Pete Ricketts tabbed him for the state director position. He was also chief executive officer and a partner in the Capital Cigar Lounge and led a consulting firm, Business Optimizer and Partners LLC.

News reports last week alleged that he had used his state position to steer business to the cigar bar, including setting up meetings with business leaders and visiting dignitaries at the bar.

The reports in the Nebraska Examiner said emails obtained through a public records request showed that Goins had used his official state email to promote a political campaign event at the bar, which would be a violation of state law.

The news outlet also said that Goins had not reported his 51% ownership in the bar or that he had use of a company-leased SUV on his required annual statement of financial interests. However, his ownership of the bar was known when he was named to the state position.

In his statement Wednesday, Goins said that, during his tenure, the state economic development agency had been involved with more than $8 billion of capital investments, created nearly 7,000 jobs, helped generate millions of dollars of economic development, ensured clean audits for our pandemic funding and "outperformed every other state during the pandemic." He also said that he had promoted and represented Nebraska across the United States and globally.

Goins' past positions included working as the chief operating officer and executive vice president of Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank and vice president of Cabela’s Retail Corp. before the company was sold. He also had worked as an executive for CertusBank and JPMorgan Chase and for organizations ranging from American Express to the United Services Automobile Association.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session