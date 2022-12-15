Nebraska employees union call for 'wages that beat inflation' near end of contract negotiations

LINCOLN — With just over two weeks left to complete the biennial contract negotiations for state labor contracts, officials with the state's 8,000-member employees union said "progress so far has been slow."

Nearly 100 members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees gathered in the Capitol rotunda Thursday, many who came on their lunch break or took time off, to call for higher wages and other improved benefits included in the new two-year contracts. Multiple union officials said the improvements are necessary to address urgent low staffing needs present in numerous state departments.

The state renegotiates its labor contracts every two years. The current negotiations began in September with a deadline of Dec. 31. Once agreed on, the contracts will last through June 30, 2025.

NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly said the top priority for the new contracts is raising wages. Chris Morton, who works for the State Department of Health and Human Services, said it's crucial to have "wages that beat inflation."

Morton said many state employees are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of gas and groceries rise while their pay remains the same. Some employees have been forced to work multiple jobs in order to afford basic necessities.

"One job should be enough," Morton said.

Two weeks ago, Hubly said Gov.-elect Jim Pillen offered that minimum salaries for state employees would be frozen through the entire two-year contract. Pillen spokesman John Gage denied this claim.

"That claim is factually inaccurate," Gage said in an email. "The Governor-elect will respect the integrity of our labor negotiations with the state’s labor unions. We will not conduct negotiations in public.”

Since then, Hubly said Pillen's team has "come around," and he feels confident that they will be able to agree on a contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Only once in the last 35 years have contract negotiations extended beyond the initial deadline, he said.

Hubly did not specify what percent raise the union was looking for, but did say a 2-3% raise "doesn't cut it" based on the current inflation levels. However, he said the union isn't drawing any "lines in the sand."

Aside from wage increases, other priorities for the new contracts are paid parental leave, access to remote work assignments, retirement insurance incentives, sick leave payout, bilingual premium pay and limits on mandatory overtime, according to a union press release.

Multiple union members emphasized the argument that these benefits were essential to recruit and retain state workers at a time when many departments are struggling with low staffing.

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer this week told lawmakers during a joint hearing of the state's Appropriations and Transportation Committees that staffing shortages was an issue that kept him awake at night.

When a blizzard hit in parts of northern and western Nebraska this week, Selmer said the department moved some of its resources based in central Nebraska to the Panhandle to meet the needs. Hubly said that if the blizzard had hit the entire state, NDOT would not have enough resources to provide services to everyone.

“In order to attract employees to public service and retain them for years to come, we must have a contract that takes a fresh approach for a modern and efficient workforce,” Hubly said in the union press release.

