Nebraska environmental advocates remain committed despite national setbacks

Despite recent setbacks at the national level, environmental advocates across Nebraska aren't giving up on fighting climate change and preserving the state's environmental resources.

Those sentiments came as communities across the globe observed Earth Day, the internationally recognized day meant to inspire actions that protect and strengthen the environment. Earth Day 2022 fell on the heels of multiple setbacks for national climate change policy.

It also coincided with a seemingly relentless battering of extreme weather events in Nebraska — the latest being wildfires. The topic was broached during a briefing with the White House on Friday, according to John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union. Hansen and USDA Nebraska Rural Development Director Kate Bolz represented Nebraska.

The briefing focused on infrastructure, Hansen said, and included discussion of the estimated $20 billion in damage Nebraska incurred from the 23 extreme weather events the state experienced between 2010 and 2020. Climate change is expected to continue to lead to more extreme droughts and fires like the state is currently experiencing.

“I don't ever remember Nebraska burning, having wildfires and doing the damage that we just did, in April,” Hansen said. “That's a sign of how dry it is.”

Hansen said that he’s disappointed that the state has not put together a comprehensive climate plan to address the effects of a warming planet, and that many Nebraskans still aren’t taking the threat of climate change seriously.

Nationally, there has been plenty of disappointment for environmental advocates.

President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation stalled in Congress earlier this year. Facing rising fuel costs, the president has released millions of barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves and encouraged more drilling in an effort to stymie soaring prices. The recent events led the head of one national environmental group to say "spirits have dimmed."

However, Hansen said he is glad to see increased investment in solar and wind energy projects. He also applauded the rising use of cover crops in the state's agricultural sector and renewed focus on soil health.

“We also have positives going on," he said. "But the rate at which we need to change and the rate at which we need to work together in order to be able to do more things, sooner, is really critical."

On Saturday, Omaha held its annual Earth Day celebration at Elmwood Park. In addition to food, music and activities, representatives of local and state organizations offered information on ongoing climate issues at several booths.

Sara Langan with the Sierra Club was distributing information about the AltEn environmental disaster near Mead, where the aforementioned biofuel plant's practice of creating ethanol from pesticide-treated seed also created contaminated byproducts. Langan said Sierra Club's Nebraska chapter is focused on mitigating the effects of the contamination from the former ethanol plant.

“We're trying to get folks educated," she said.

Jennifer Stauss Story, who was working the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District’s booth, said the organization is focused on providing the information and tools to maintain, and in some cases improve, the health of the district's natural resources, which includes the Papillion Creek Watershed.

Stauss Story said it's easy to feel discouraged when it comes to environmental work, but she’s optimistic about the efforts taking place in Nebraska.

“I would say that interest in conservation has definitely increased,” she said.

Conservation was the focus of a public opinion poll conducted by New Bridge Strategy earlier this month in partnership with Nebraska Farmers Union and other conservation groups in the state.

Specifically, the poll — a survey of 501 registered voters conducted via telephone and online from April 8 to 13 — asked questions centered around Biden's goal of conserving 30% of the nation's land, water and oceans by 2030. The goal was originally known as 30x30 but has since been rebranded America the Beautiful.

The poll found 62% of respondents thought the national conservation goal would be good for Nebraska. The poll question did not reference the Biden administration.

The goal has found an outspoken opponent, though, in Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who views the initiative as a threat to private property rights. Officials have repeatedly emphasized that the effort will be voluntary and locally led, but Ricketts has remained steadfast in his opposition. On Friday he welcomed fellow opponents to Lincoln for a daylong conference described as "the first national summit to Stop 30 x 30.”

Hansen stressed that, though Nebraska has made some progress on environmental issues, more needs to be done.

"The whole focus ought to be on doing what we can to maximize our efforts today, and as soon as possible," he said. "If we're smart, we'll view every day as Earth Day."

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

