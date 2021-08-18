Nebraska Environmental Trust director resigns, board alters grant procedures

Brohman was generally viewed as being misaligned with the new direction of the board, but was praised at Wednesday’s meeting by a representative of Ducks Unlimited, a national nonprofit that advocates for wetlands and waterfowl conservation, for helping him navigate the complicated grant application process.

Brohman’s resignation takes effect in 80 days or when a new executive director is hired, whichever happens first.

The president of the Friends of the Environmental Trust group, former State Sen. Sandy Scofield of Chadron, said there’s concern that a new director will be beholden to a special interest group and “won’t put the mission of the Trust first.”

Scofield, who served as chief of staff for Gov. Ben Nelson when the Environmental Trust was created in 1992, said she also didn’t understand the board’s opposition to conservation easements.

“As a private property owner, it’s my business if I want to establish a conservation easement,” she said.

Quandahl, a former state senator who was appointed by Ricketts to the Trust Board after resigning as director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, said that a resolution adopted by the board on Wednesday that reaffirms the Trust’s commitment to its mission should satisfy some critics.