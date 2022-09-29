Nebraska expands $50 million homeowners assistance program

Nebraska, along with five other conservative states, filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans.
LINCOLN — Nebraska is increasing the maximum amount of aid available through a pandemic-era program created to help distressed homeowners avoid foreclosure.
The state established the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund in February to aid low-income homeowners impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which is administering the program. It received $50 million in federal dollars and has already distributed more than $11 million.
Initially, the program provided assistance for past-due mortgage payments, past-due real estate taxes, past-due homeowners or flood insurance and past-due homeowners association dues. The state capped the total amount of assistance per applicant at $30,000.
But after reviewing data from the last seven months, the state decided to increase that amount to $40,000 in an effort to address the needs of homeowners who are seriously delinquent and facing foreclosure. The fund may also assist with monthly payments for homeowners who have a deferred balance on their existing loan.
Additionally, NIFA announced it has broadened the program to include assistance for past-due utilities and internet. A review of applicant utility bills, submitted for secondary proof of residency, indicated that many homeowners applying for the program are delinquent on one or more utility bills, according to NIFA. Internet service has also been found to be an integral part of pandemic-related assistance, as the pandemic has led many residents to work from home.
The money in the NIFA program is available to Nebraska homeowners who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and have a household income equal to or less than 100% area median income for their county.
The $120 million was available to the state via the second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a pandemic program created to help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19. The program provided money directly to states and qualifying local governments, which then distributed the funds.
Ricketts
turned down second-round funding for the state, in part, because it hadn't distributed all of the more than $150 million it received in the first round of funding.
Other highly populated areas of Nebraska, including
Douglas and Lancaster Counties, did apply for the second round of emergency rental assistance, and can continue offering federal aid to renters through 2025.
All funds through the homeowners program will be distributed until they run out, and they do not need to be paid back. Nebraskans can apply online at
NebraskaHAF.com, or call 1-844-565-7146.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
The sunrise bathes the morning commute looking east on Dodge Street from 19th Street on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
College of St Mary's Jasa Weidel serves the ball against Midland University on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Midland University, left, and College of St Mary shake hands before playing on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise bathes the morning commute looking east on Douglas Street from 19th Street on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome tackles Oklahoma'sMarvin Mims Jr. ona play in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska students Blake Johnson Skyler Schwaninger, Isaiah Pomajzl, dress as Teletubbies before the Nebraska and Oklahoma game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning stands in one of his fields of dryland corn near Meadow Grove, Nebraska on Thursday. Bruning said normally this time of year, the corn would be taller than him, but the drought has taken its toll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning stands in one of his fields of dryland corn near Meadow Grove, Nebraska on Thursday. Bruning said normally this time of year, the corn would be taller than him, but the drought has taken its toll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning holds two ears of corn from his farm. The one on the left is from irrigated land, the one on the right is from dryland corn. Bruning says because of the drought in Nebraska, his irrigated corn is the size of what would normally be his dryland corn.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant jumps over Oklahoma defense during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (center) is tackled by Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr. (left) and Justin Broiles during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Eric Gray escapes Nebraska's Isaac Gifford to score a touchdown during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (left) commits pass interference on Oklahoma's Theo Wease Jr. during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch for a touchdown in the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph walks out with the team during their game at Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A giant American flag hanging between two ladders from Omaha firetrucks is reflected in the sunglasses of Omaha firefighter Bruno Caro during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr Rudi Mitchell, left, and Pam WhiteBear participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Meier, bottom, watches as Heritage Nursery plants trees at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik celebrates a point during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause blocks the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik tips the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for an open receiver before being sacked by Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Season ticket holders Laura Buchman, left, and her husband Ed Duncklee wait on the start of the Nebraska and Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts answers questions about the firing of Head Coach Scott Frost on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) makes a catch fo an interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) escapes a tackle by Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (11) during the game on Friday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' fans celebrate a touchdown during the game against Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
