Nebraska expands $50 million homeowners assistance program

LINCOLN — Nebraska is increasing the maximum amount of aid available through a pandemic-era program created to help distressed homeowners avoid foreclosure.

The state established the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund in February to aid low-income homeowners impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which is administering the program. It received $50 million in federal dollars and has already distributed more than $11 million.

Initially, the program provided assistance for past-due mortgage payments, past-due real estate taxes, past-due homeowners or flood insurance and past-due homeowners association dues. The state capped the total amount of assistance per applicant at $30,000.

But after reviewing data from the last seven months, the state decided to increase that amount to $40,000 in an effort to address the needs of homeowners who are seriously delinquent and facing foreclosure. The fund may also assist with monthly payments for homeowners who have a deferred balance on their existing loan.

Additionally, NIFA announced it has broadened the program to include assistance for past-due utilities and internet. A review of applicant utility bills, submitted for secondary proof of residency, indicated that many homeowners applying for the program are delinquent on one or more utility bills, according to NIFA. Internet service has also been found to be an integral part of pandemic-related assistance, as the pandemic has led many residents to work from home.

The $50 million is different from the $120 million in federal rental aid that Gov. Pete Ricketts turned down earlier this year.

The money in the NIFA program is available to Nebraska homeowners who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and have a household income equal to or less than 100% area median income for their county.

The $120 million was available to the state via the second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a pandemic program created to help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19. The program provided money directly to states and qualifying local governments, which then distributed the funds.

Ricketts turned down second-round funding for the state, in part, because it hadn't distributed all of the more than $150 million it received in the first round of funding.

Other highly populated areas of Nebraska, including Douglas and Lancaster Counties, did apply for the second round of emergency rental assistance, and can continue offering federal aid to renters through 2025.

All funds through the homeowners program will be distributed until they run out, and they do not need to be paid back. Nebraskans can apply online at NebraskaHAF.com, or call 1-844-565-7146.