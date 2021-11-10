Nebraska files lawsuit to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

More than 90% of employees at eight Omaha and Lincoln health systems that already have required their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots.

The health systems’ chief medical officers jointly announced that they would require vaccination in early August, well ahead of the mandate for health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid dollars. All eight health systems have granted exemptions to a small percentage of their employees on medical or religious grounds.

Among many arguments in the 58-page filing, the states allege that the mandate puts health care workers' jobs at risk and threatens to exacerbate a worker shortage that's especially worrisome in rural areas.

In the lawsuit, the states write that vaccination requirements are within state authority and depend on local considerations, and that the federal mandate oversteps federal bounds.

"Whatever might make sense in New York City, St. Louis, or Omaha could be decidedly counterproductive and harmful in rural communities like Memphis, Missouri or McCook, Nebraska," it reads.