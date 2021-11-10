Nebraska files lawsuit to stop COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson on Wednesday filed a multistate lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding.

“The lawsuit asserts that state health officials and local hospital administrators are in the best position to address appropriate COVID-19 issues in Nebraska health care facilities,” a statement from Peterson’s office reads. “We hope to avoid the detrimental impact that the mandate threatens to healthcare services in Nebraska.”

The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic, and in September announced a series of sweeping requirements. The requirement for health care workers is separate from the mandates for federal contractors and larger employers. Nebraska is already part of lawsuits challenging those requirements.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday issued an emergency regulation requiring covered staff to get a one-dose vaccine or their first dose of a two-dose vaccine by Dec. 6 and to get the shots necessary to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to an announcement from the agency.