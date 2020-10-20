Nebraska gets federal approval to limit Medicaid benefits, but challenge in court is likely

LINCOLN — Nebraska got federal approval Tuesday to implement a two-tiered system of benefits for most Medicaid expansion patients.
The announcement means low-income, working age adults will have to meet special requirements to get dental, vision and over-the-counter medication, which are automatically part of traditional Medicaid. Those benefits will not be available for at least another year.
Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, appearing online, joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at a press conference to sign the letter of approval for Nebraska to waive traditional Medicaid regulations.
She described Nebraska's two-tier waiver program as a "very innovative and creative approach to improving the lives" of state residents and one that represents "undeniable gains for the people of Nebraska." But she warned that it will likely face court challenges, as have similar programs in other states.
"As surely as night follows day, there will be those who are bent on weaponizing the legal system to thwart state innovation," Verma said, while promising that the Trump administration will stand with Nebraska to defend the waiver.
Nebraska launched its long-awaited Medicaid expansion program at the beginning of October. Under it, most people get a basic level of coverage, including physical and mental health care and prescription drugs.
The exceptions are pregnant women, people who are considered medically frail and young adults ages 19 and 20, who get all the benefits available under traditional Medicaid.
The expansion program began without a way for people with basic benefits to get the so-called prime benefits of dental, vision and over-the-counter medications. Federal review of the state's waiver proposal was delayed because officials were tied up dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said federal approval will allow people to start qualifying for the prime-level benefits on April 1 next year. Those who meet the six wellness and personal responsibility requirements could start using their additional benefits next Oct. 1.
Starting April 1, 2022, people would also have to do 80 hours a month of community engagement, such as working, volunteering, attending college or doing an apprenticeship. Compliance with the requirements would be checked every six months.
She said state officials expect the two-tier program will give people incentives to improve their health and their lives.
"They will be in charge of their individual wellness but they'll also be taking steps to employment and also an overall wellbeing perspective," Smith said.
But Molly McCleery, the health care access director for Nebraska Appleseed, called the two-tier program "unnecessary and a step in the wrong direction." She said it flies in the face of what voters approved in 2018 and will make it harder for people to get the care they need.
"The waiver will result in tens of thousands of people being locked out of dental, vision, and over the counter drug benefits," she said. "The waiver does not 'enhance' benefits; it is indeed designed to deprive enrollees of those benefits."
State officials previously estimated that the two-tier system would save money. According to the state's waiver application, one in every three expansion patients would not meet the requirements to get the three benefits at any one time.
Tiffany Friesen Milone, policy director at OpenSky Policy Institute, disputed the savings estimate, saying the waiver "will cost the state significantly more in increased bureaucracy and administrative complexity."
McCleery would not say Appleseed plans a legal challenge of the two-tier system. She said Appleseed is reviewing the approval document but that "waivers like this are legally questionable."
Nebraska is the 13th state approved to impose work, wellness and other requirements on at least some Medicaid recipients, according to Verma. No other state has their requirements in effect at this time. Utah suspended its requirements because of the pandemic. Courts have blocked the requirements in four states and other states have chosen not to implement their waivers.
Ricketts expressed confidence that Nebraska's program would stand up against a legal challenge because, unlike other states, it would not completely cut off Medicaid coverage for those who do not meet the requirements.
