Nebraska gets federal approval to limit Medicaid benefits, but challenge in court is likely

But Molly McCleery, the health care access director for Nebraska Appleseed, called the two-tier program "unnecessary and a step in the wrong direction." She said it flies in the face of what voters approved in 2018 and will make it harder for people to get the care they need.

"The waiver will result in tens of thousands of people being locked out of dental, vision, and over the counter drug benefits," she said. "The waiver does not 'enhance' benefits; it is indeed designed to deprive enrollees of those benefits."

State officials previously estimated that the two-tier system would save money. According to the state's waiver application, one in every three expansion patients would not meet the requirements to get the three benefits at any one time.

Tiffany Friesen Milone, policy director at OpenSky Policy Institute, disputed the savings estimate, saying the waiver "will cost the state significantly more in increased bureaucracy and administrative complexity."

McCleery would not say Appleseed plans a legal challenge of the two-tier system. She said Appleseed is reviewing the approval document but that "waivers like this are legally questionable."