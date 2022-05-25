 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Nebraska GOP blasted for attacking Democratic candidate over gun bill vote after school shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — A Nebraska Democratic Party leader blasted state Republicans Tuesday for sending out an email within hours of the Texas elementary school shooting that attacked Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood over a gun bill vote.

"Their subject line was 'Carol Blood wants us defenseless,'" party Chair Jane Kleeb said in a tweet. "You mean like the kids and their teacher that was killed? Totally disgusting." 

Blood called the email "hateful and meant to generate fear" and said it was "not an appropriate response" to the killing of 19 children and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas. 

"Mr. Pillen who claims he will not participate in dirty campaigning continues to show us with his silence he will only keep his head down and pretend that his silence does not make him complicit," she said. 

The fundraising email, which was sent out by the Nebraska Republican Party, attacked Blood, who is a state senator from Bellevue, for being "a deciding vote" against a proposal to let Nebraskans carry concealed weapons without getting a state permit

People are also reading…

"If she is elected governor, she won’t stop there," the email said. "She’s a typical leftist politician who values criminals over law-abiding citizens."

The proposal at issue was Legislative Bill 773, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon. The measure died after a filibuster-ending cloture motion fell two votes short during second-round debate. Blood voted for cloture and for advancing the bill at the first round of debate. But she was "present, not voting" on the second-round cloture motion.

Taylor Gage, the state GOP executive director, said the email was a planned communication "and obviously not a response" to the shooting. He said the party's actual response was a tweet sent out Wednesday morning that said: "Grieving and praying for everyone impacted by the shooting."

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert