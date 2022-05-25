Nebraska GOP blasted for attacking Democratic candidate over gun bill vote after school shooting

LINCOLN — A Nebraska Democratic Party leader blasted state Republicans Tuesday for sending out an email within hours of the Texas elementary school shooting that attacked Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood over a gun bill vote.

"Their subject line was 'Carol Blood wants us defenseless,'" party Chair Jane Kleeb said in a tweet. "You mean like the kids and their teacher that was killed? Totally disgusting."

Blood called the email "hateful and meant to generate fear" and said it was "not an appropriate response" to the killing of 19 children and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"Mr. Pillen who claims he will not participate in dirty campaigning continues to show us with his silence he will only keep his head down and pretend that his silence does not make him complicit," she said.

The fundraising email, which was sent out by the Nebraska Republican Party, attacked Blood, who is a state senator from Bellevue, for being "a deciding vote" against a proposal to let Nebraskans carry concealed weapons without getting a state permit.

"If she is elected governor, she won’t stop there," the email said. "She’s a typical leftist politician who values criminals over law-abiding citizens."

The proposal at issue was Legislative Bill 773, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon. The measure died after a filibuster-ending cloture motion fell two votes short during second-round debate. Blood voted for cloture and for advancing the bill at the first round of debate. But she was "present, not voting" on the second-round cloture motion.

Taylor Gage, the state GOP executive director, said the email was a planned communication "and obviously not a response" to the shooting. He said the party's actual response was a tweet sent out Wednesday morning that said: "Grieving and praying for everyone impacted by the shooting."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.