Nebraska GOP gains 8,500 voters ahead of closed gubernatorial primary

Voters visited the Douglas County Election Commission office at a steady clip Monday afternoon ahead of Nebraska’s May 10 primary election. Some of them braved the rain to switch their party registration to Republican, motivated by a heated and competitive gubernatorial primary.

State data shows the Republican Party gained nearly 8,500 registered voters between January and Monday's registration deadline, while the Democratic Party lost about 8,100. There were about 2,800 fewer nonpartisan voters, Libertarians lost about 30 and Legal Marijuana NOW gained nearly 900. Much of the shuffling took place in the past month.

While there are plenty of anecdotes about people switching their registrations, those totals aren't a direct reflection of people fleeing one party to join another.

"The numbers are only a net sum and don't account for the day-to-day list maintenance that goes on in all 93 counties to remove people that have moved, died or register brand-new people," said Wayne Bena, Nebraska’s deputy secretary of state for elections.

Some local data is available that shows party-switching more explicitly. In Lancaster County, about 1,150 people previously registered as Democrats switched to Republican between Jan. 1 and May 2. Nearly 900 nonpartisan voters switched to Republican. Compare that to the 250 Republicans who changed their registrations to nonpartisan and roughly 150 who changed their registration to Democrat, or the roughly 200 nonpartisan voters who switched to Democrat.

More than 1,600 net Douglas County voters changed their party affiliation to Republican between March 1 and May 2, according to Valerie Stoj, spokesperson for the Douglas County Election Commission. The number of Democrats and nonpartisans who switched to Republican was about equal, she said, and comprised the majority of voters who changed parties.

Pillen, who is endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, has made his conservative stances on hot-button issues, from critical race theory to fighting "the radical transgender agenda," central to his campaign.

Lindstrom, a two-term lawmaker, has focused on his record as a "proven tax-cutter" and is endorsed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. He has recently been the target of attack ads, some from a group largely funded by Ricketts and his father, alleging he's not a true conservative.

Only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary because the party opted not to open the race to nonpartisan voters (Democrats, Libertarians and Legal Marijuana NOW opened theirs). And, in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic governor in over two decades, many consider the Republican primary to be the de facto general election.

Given Nebraska's political landscape, Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, said she can understand why Democrats would move to the Republican Party if they want to try to influence the race's outcome.

“We don’t need another billionaire in there,” said Matthew Ellis, who said he had already made the switch but came into the Douglas County office to cast his ballot on Monday.

Ellis said he had been a registered Democrat for 25 years but switched so he could vote for Lindstrom in the GOP primary. He said he wanted “some kind of voice” in the governor’s election and planned to switch back after the primary.

Lindstrom seems pretty “middle of the road,” Ellis said, and he believes most of the country identifies with that — but that the loudest people are polarized on each side.

A handful of other voters spoke with The World-Herald but declined to give their names. They had mostly reached the same conclusion: That they didn’t feel their votes would have any influence otherwise. One man was previously Republican, had switched to nonpartisan in the past, but visited the office Monday to change back to Republican. Why? If Herbster wins, he said, he doesn’t want it on his conscience that he didn’t do his part to stop it.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha is perhaps the most high-profile person known to have switched her party ahead of the election. She was registered as a Democrat and is a well-known advocate for progressive views in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. In the session that just ended, she led a filibuster that successfully killed a bill that would've triggered an abortion ban in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The Nebraska GOP used her party change in a fundraising email this week, calling her a RINO (an acronym for "Republican In Name Only"), saying "She's playing games with our electoral system." Hunt declined to comment on why she switched her registration and whether she plans to switch back after the primary. But, she did comment via text message on the GOP's fundraising email.

"The Hitler youth running the GOP are obsessed with me, and they should stop worrying about controlling the choices women make and mind their own business," she said.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the state Democratic Party, said the party believes that, at most, 5,000 people actually switched registrations — and that those switches aren't permanent. She juxtaposed them with voters who left the Republican Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Nebraska voter registration data shows that between December 2020 and February 2021, Republicans decreased by about 2,200 voters and Democrats were down about 500, while Libertarians gained 312 and nonpartisan gained about 2,500.

"Democrats that we've lost, it's a temporary loss," she said.

Voters have voiced their intent to get the "least radical of the three" Republican front-runners through the primary, then to vote for Democrat Sen. Carol Blood in November, according to Kleeb. As party chair, she disagrees with that strategy — she said she would want the "most injured candidate," Herbster, up against Blood. And, she said she believes Lindstrom is "just as radical," pointing to his support for banning all abortions with no exceptions.

But the party has a plan to remind voters to switch back, she said.

"They will come back, and we will work hard to make sure to get them back," Kleeb said.

Will the influx of Republican voters have an impact on the election's outcome next week?

"To have an impact, it needs to be a really huge shift, and there has to be agreement on who they're voting for," Theiss-Morse said.

In 2006, incumbent Gov. Dave Heineman beat former Husker coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne 138,216 to 121,973, a difference of more than 16,000. Ahead of that vote, the state also saw a stream of voters switching parties. The Douglas County deputy election commissioner at the time even lost his job after changing his registration from Democrat to Republican. State law requires the person in that role to be a member of a different political party than the election commissioner.

But the margin was far narrower in 2014, the last time there was an open race for governor. Ricketts came away with 58,671 votes that year, and former Attorney General Jon Bruning got 56,324 votes in official results — a difference of about 2,350.

"It could make a difference," Theiss-Morse said. "And, if the numbers are close between the top contenders in the primary, then it could matter," she said.

