Nebraska GOP rebukes Sen. Ben Sasse, stops short of censure

Dan Welch, chairman of the state party, told the Republican crowd the party did not give Sasse money during his run and stopped helping his bid after new criticisms of the president.

Pat McPherson, a long-time critic of Sasse and a former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, told his fellow Republicans not to raise Sasse’s profile any higher.

“When you start using the term censure, you turn around and promote what he thinks will be helpful for his run for the presidency,” McPherson said.

He and others briefly discussed the possibility of punting on the resolution, but the group ultimately settled on adding a rebuke to the resolution’s language.

Tim Heller, who helped stop the Douglas County Republican Party from passing a censure resolution on Tuesday, opposed the state measure, saying the party needs its big tent of supporters.

In his re-election last November to a second six-year term, Sasse earned more votes than Trump in Nebraska and in Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District.