Nebraska GOP selects Flood to run in special election for Fortenberry's former seat

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Flood accepted the Nebraska Republican Party's nomination Saturday to appear on the ballot for a special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The development, announced at the state GOP headquarters in Lincoln, could set the stage for a preview of the November general election, depending on the outcome of the May 10 primary.
Flood, who had already secured the backing of Republican leaders including Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, stands a strong chance of winning the GOP primary race. On the Democratic side, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is favorited to win the primary.
If that happens, Flood and Pansing Brooks will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, they will go toe-to-toe in the June 28 special election to fill the remaining term vacated by Fortenberry.
Fortenberry, of Lincoln, was convicted on March 24 of three felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. He announced his resignation two days later. Fortenberry had represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District since 2005.
He is scheduled for sentencing in federal court on June 28 — the same day as the special election — and has said he intends to appeal.
On Tuesday, the Nebraska Democratic Party announced Pansing Brooks as their nominee for the special election.
The state GOP’s executive committee was tasked with selecting a nominee to appear on the ballot for the special election. In addition to Flood, John “Glen” Weaver, a recently retired Offutt Air Force Base lieutenant colonel, also expressed interest in the nomination. The committee chose Flood.
Flood, of Norfolk, announced in January that he would challenge Fortenberry in the Republican primary. At the time, Fortenberry was determined to keep his House seat. His campaign launched ads questioning Flood's conservative credentials.
The federal jury's guilty verdicts ultimately brought an end to that effort. However, Fortenberry's name will still appear on primary ballots for registered Republicans in the 1st District. His resignation came after the deadline for candidates to be removed from the ballots.
The 1st District encompasses Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Seward, Lancaster and Cass Counties, along with parts of Sarpy County (including La Vista and the bulk of Papillion) and northeastern Polk County.
This is a developing story. Stay with Omaha.com for updates.
