Nebraska GOP told to stop using unregistered company to make robocalls attacking Palmtag

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Republican Party was told Tuesday to stop sending robocalls using an unregistered third party that attack legislative candidate Janet Palmtag.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission, meeting on Tuesday, ruled that the State GOP had used a Kansas City, Missouri, company — Remington Research Group — that had failed to register with the commission, and had failed to file the required advance script of the automated messages. In addition, the messages did not include the identity and contact information for the entity making the call, which is required by state law.
The robocalls must stop, unless the GOP hires a new company that is registered to make such automated calls, said Deb Collins, a Public Service Commission spokeswoman.
She added that due to a clerical error in the notice of the meeting, the PSC will have to meet again on Oct. 13 to formally ratify its Tuesday decision.
The development is the latest salvo in a contentious legislative race in southeast Nebraska’s District 1, which pits State Sen. Julie Slama, an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts who is endorsed by the State GOP, against Palmtag, who is backed by several prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Dave Heineman.
Dan Parsons, a spokesman for the Palmtag campaign, said that the Slama team “got caught breaking the law.” He added that the robocalls falsely claimed that Palmtag was lying about being endorsed by Heineman, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and other Republican officials.
Titus Bond, president of Remington Research Group, said Tuesday that the mistakes were "an oversight during a very busy time of the year." He issued an apology, and said the company had already been working with the PSC to register and come into compliance.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the State GOP, issued a statement that the party "will not be intimidated or silenced" by "bureaucratic schemes" of the Palmtag campaign.
Remington Research Group has the same Kansas City address as Axiom Strategies, a political consulting agency whose staff includes Jessica Flanagain, a top political aide of Gov. Ricketts. Axiom Strategies, and AxMedia, a media firm located at the same address, has been paid more than $28,000 by the Slama campaign this year.
Just recently, Slama accused Palmtag of dropping out of a “virtual forum” scheduled for the two candidates on Oct. 12 and avoiding joint appearances.
But Parsons said that Palmtag never agreed to participate in the forum.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
