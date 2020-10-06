Nebraska GOP told to stop using unregistered company to make robocalls attacking Palmtag

Dan Parsons, a spokesman for the Palmtag campaign, said that the Slama team “got caught breaking the law.” He added that the robocalls falsely claimed that Palmtag was lying about being endorsed by Heineman, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and other Republican officials.

Titus Bond, president of Remington Research Group, said Tuesday that the mistakes were "an oversight during a very busy time of the year." He issued an apology, and said the company had already been working with the PSC to register and come into compliance.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the State GOP, issued a statement that the party "will not be intimidated or silenced" by "bureaucratic schemes" of the Palmtag campaign.

Remington Research Group has the same Kansas City address as Axiom Strategies, a political consulting agency whose staff includes Jessica Flanagain, a top political aide of Gov. Ricketts. Axiom Strategies, and AxMedia, a media firm located at the same address, has been paid more than $28,000 by the Slama campaign this year.