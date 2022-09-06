Nebraska GOP won't fill executive director vacancy until early 2023, chairman says

LINCOLN — Since taking over the role of Nebraska GOP chairman in July, Eric Underwood has filled most of the openings left in the wake of his election.

However, one big vacancy remains: the executive director. With Underwood focusing his energy on the November general election, he said it's unlikely the position will be filled until the start of 2023 at the earliest.

Underwood was elected chairman during a tumultuous GOP convention this summer, which prompted more than a dozen resignations within the party, including the executive director, the national committeewoman and the first and second congressional district chairs.

Underwood said the party has filled all of its "constitutionally required roles," with the executive director being one of the last remaining vacancies. He said he wants the position selected through a hiring process, with Underwood providing a range of in-state and out-of-state candidates for the party's executive committee to vet.

However, his plan presents multiple roadblocks that will delay the selection. Several of the candidates Underwood said he is considering are currently busy with upcoming elections, and the executive committee must convene in an official meeting to vet the candidates. Underwood said he would rather focus the party's energy on the general election, so he expects that meeting will have to wait until early 2023.

The executive director is a full-time job that oversees the party's operations. Without anyone in that position, Underwood said he will assume many of those responsibilities, but he doesn't consider it much of a sacrifice.

Most of the vacancies were either appointed by Underwood or elected at a state central committee meeting on Aug. 20. One of the notable elections at the meeting included new National Committeewoman Fanchon Blythe, who narrowly beat former gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau for the role, according to Underwood.

Blythe is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who was near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot protesting President Joe Biden's election. Blythe told the Lincoln Journal Star that she moved away from the Capitol that day as law enforcement's presence heightened and she wasn't fully aware of the situation inside the Capitol until she returned to her hotel. She also said she had no regrets about attending the event.

Blythe was one of seven delegates who had their credentials revoked before the state GOP convention in July, and was reinstated after a tense vote by the remaining delegates that preceded the former chairman's firing.

Blythe strongly supported Underwood's campaign for chairman at the convention, but Underwood said he didn't take sides during the central committee's vote. He said he made an effort to make the process "as fair as it can be."

"I'm not going to weaponize this party," Underwood said.

Blythe could not be reached for comment.

She replaces Lydia Brasch, who was the target of many delegates' ire during the convention. Underwood said he didn't know Brasch well, but he is confident that Blythe will do a good job promoting engagement within the party.

Underwood, Blythe and National Committeeman J.L. Spray will represent Nebraska on the national level within the Republican National Committee.

Blythe and Underwood received intense criticism by central committee member Chris Chappelear in a column posted in the Nebraska Examiner last week. Chappelear said the direction the Nebraska GOP has gone following the convention has enforced a culture in which the only things that matter are supporting Trump and agreeing with the new party leadership. Chappelear called for Underwood to resign.

"With Eric Underwood at the helm, the Nebraska GOP is a worthless entity," Chappelear said in the column. "Our nominees need support, yes, but I cannot trust Eric Underwood."

Underwood declined to comment on Chappelear's column in an interview. Instead, he provided a written statement via text, in which he praised Chappelear for exercising his right to free speech.

"As Republicans move towards the Nov. 8th elections his unwavering support for our Republican nominees will be critical to the success of a #redwave in Nebraska," Underwood said in the statement. "We look forward to Mr. Chappelear's use of his journalistic talents to promote our candidates."

Another new face to the party establishment is Meg Kallina, who was elected as first congressional district chair and serves as the party's new communications director. Kallina replaced interim communications director Jack Riggins, who was removed from the role after an illustration depicting oral sex was posted to the NE GOP's Twitter page last month, which Underwood said Riggins was responsible for.

Underwood said Riggins was already looking to take a step back from the position before posting the tweet, and he had been in conversations with Kallina about taking over the role. He said Kallina assumed the position within a week of Riggins' departure.

In addition to filling the vacant roles, Underwood said he has created a new position within the party, a "volunteer to voter coordinator" who will work with local party offices to organize volunteer campaign efforts. Mary Hilton, who worked with Underwood while he served with the Lancaster County Republicans, currently holds the role, he said. Hilton ran for the Lincoln City Council in 2021 but lost.

Underwood acknowledged that friction remains in the party, although he said he isn't sure if that is because the party is actually fractured or just filled with passionate members. He said he plans to focus the general election campaigning on the party's platform values, which he hopes will unite Republican voters.