Nebraska GOP won't fill executive director vacancy until early 2023, chairman says

LINCOLN — Since taking over the role of Nebraska GOP chairman in July, Eric Underwood has filled most of the openings left in the wake of his election.
However, one big vacancy remains: the executive director. With Underwood focusing his energy on the November general election, he said it's unlikely the position will be filled until the start of 2023 at the earliest.
Underwood was elected chairman during a tumultuous GOP convention this summer, which prompted more than a dozen resignations within the party, including the executive director, the national committeewoman and the first and second congressional district chairs.
Underwood said the party has filled all of its "constitutionally required roles," with the executive director being one of the last remaining vacancies. He said he wants the position selected through a hiring process, with Underwood providing a range of in-state and out-of-state candidates for the party's executive committee to vet.
However, his plan presents multiple roadblocks that will delay the selection. Several of the candidates Underwood said he is considering are currently busy with upcoming elections, and the executive committee must convene in an official meeting to vet the candidates. Underwood said he would rather focus the party's energy on the general election, so he expects that meeting will have to wait until early 2023.
The executive director is a full-time job that oversees the party's operations. Without anyone in that position, Underwood said he will assume many of those responsibilities, but he doesn't consider it much of a sacrifice.
Most of the vacancies were either appointed by Underwood or elected at a state central committee meeting on Aug. 20. One of the notable elections at the meeting included new National Committeewoman Fanchon Blythe, who narrowly beat former gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau for the role, according to Underwood.
Blythe is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who was near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot protesting President Joe Biden's election. Blythe told the Lincoln Journal Star that she moved away from the Capitol that day as law enforcement's presence heightened and she wasn't fully aware of the situation inside the Capitol until she returned to her hotel. She also said she had no regrets about attending the event.
Blythe was one of seven delegates who had their credentials revoked before the state GOP convention in July, and was reinstated after a tense vote by the remaining delegates that preceded the former chairman's firing.
Blythe strongly supported Underwood's campaign for chairman at the convention, but Underwood said he didn't take sides during the central committee's vote. He said he made an effort to make the process "as fair as it can be."
"I'm not going to weaponize this party," Underwood said.
Blythe could not be reached for comment.
She replaces Lydia Brasch, who was the target of many delegates' ire during the convention. Underwood said he didn't know Brasch well, but he is confident that Blythe will do a good job promoting engagement within the party.
Underwood, Blythe and National Committeeman J.L. Spray will represent Nebraska on the national level within the Republican National Committee.
Blythe and Underwood received intense criticism by central committee member Chris Chappelear in a column posted in the Nebraska Examiner last week. Chappelear said the direction the Nebraska GOP has gone following the convention has enforced a culture in which the only things that matter are supporting Trump and agreeing with the new party leadership. Chappelear called for Underwood to resign.
"With Eric Underwood at the helm, the Nebraska GOP is a worthless entity," Chappelear said in the column. "Our nominees need support, yes, but I cannot trust Eric Underwood."
Underwood declined to comment on Chappelear's column in an interview. Instead, he provided a written statement via text, in which he praised Chappelear for exercising his right to free speech.
"As Republicans move towards the Nov. 8th elections his unwavering support for our Republican nominees will be critical to the success of a #redwave in Nebraska," Underwood said in the statement. "We look forward to Mr. Chappelear's use of his journalistic talents to promote our candidates."
Another new face to the party establishment is Meg Kallina, who was elected as first congressional district chair and serves as the party's new communications director. Kallina replaced interim communications director Jack Riggins, who was removed from the role after an illustration depicting oral sex was posted to the NE GOP's Twitter page last month, which Underwood said Riggins was responsible for.
Underwood said Riggins was already looking to take a step back from the position before posting the tweet, and he had been in conversations with Kallina about taking over the role. He said Kallina assumed the position within a week of Riggins' departure.
In addition to filling the vacant roles, Underwood said he has created a new position within the party, a "volunteer to voter coordinator" who will work with local party offices to organize volunteer campaign efforts. Mary Hilton, who worked with Underwood while he served with the Lancaster County Republicans, currently holds the role, he said. Hilton ran for the Lincoln City Council in 2021 but lost.
Underwood acknowledged that friction remains in the party, although he said he isn't sure if that is because the party is actually fractured or just filled with passionate members. He said he plans to focus the general election campaigning on the party's platform values, which he hopes will unite Republican voters.
"By Nov. 8, we are going to be a unified party," Underwood said.
Nebraska's 2022 gubernatorial primary
Endorsements, polling and more Trump: Governor campaigns shift into overdrive
With just a few days left to instill their images in the minds of voters ahead of the primary election, the top three Republican contenders for Nebraska governor have kicked their campaigns into overdrive, announcing a stream of endorsements, releasing new poll results, and even promoting a second appearance (virtual, this time) by former President Donald Trump.
EndorsementsThe top three contenders for the Republican nomination all announced endorsements this week.
Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster announced the backing of former White House Director of Communications Mercedes Schlapp and State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. In a statement, the senator said that Herbster, in supporting modernizing the state’s sales tax base, has demonstrated “the political will to stand up to the establishment, the special interests, and the lobbyists to do what it takes to lower property taxes.”
Two people who have gone on the record with the Nebraska Examiner as witnesses to Herbster allegedly groping women work for Briese, the senator confirmed with The World-Herald. And a former Briese staffer has also gone on the record accusing Herbster of groping her.
In all, eight women have accused Herbster of groping them. Two, including Sen. Julie Slama, have come forward using their names.
“Although elected officials must be held to a high standard of conduct, allegations of past misdeeds are not disqualifying,” Briese wrote in a text message. “If being faultless was the litmus test for public service, we would have no public servants. These 11th hour allegations will be addressed in the legal system. They should not be used to torpedo the campaign of an otherwise qualified candidate.”
Sen. Brett Lindstrom announced the support of Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, Gibbon Mayor Deb VanMatre, longtime Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. John Stinner of Gering, and former U.S. Rep. Doug Bereuter.
“Rather than focusing on the political hot button issues, he stands out for his experience in actually addressing the real issues that are important in the governance and economic development of Nebraska to build our future,” Bereuter said in a statement.
Hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen announced endorsements from Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine early in the week, and from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday.
“I’m proud to work alongside my fellow Republican governors to advance our conservative values, preserve individual freedoms, and hold the federal government accountable,” Stitt said in a statement. “Jim Pillen will be a great governor of Nebraska, and he’ll be a valued colleague in the fight.”
A poll from Pillen
The Pillen campaign released a poll this week, conducted by WPA Intelligence April 30 through May 2, that showed Pillen with 31%, Herbster with 26%, Lindstrom with 16% and 19% of voters undecided. The pollster surveyed 500 Republican primary voters by phone. Its survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval, according to a polling memo.
Other recent polls, including one conducted by the same pollster for Pillen just a few days prior, have shown the race in a three-way dead heat. The poll commissioned by Pillen’s campaign for April 26-28 showed Pillen at 24%, Herbster at 23%, Lindstrom at 20%, and 24% of voters undecided. That survey included 505 Republican primary voters contacted via phone, and its margin of error was also plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said they wanted updated data following Trump’s appearance at a rally on Herbster’s behalf.
“We are optimistic that voters are breaking for Pillen as the most conservative candidate in the race,” Zoeller said.
Political science professors Elizabeth Theiss-Morse and Randall Adkins both looked at the polling memo and said these most recent results do hold good news for Pillen.
“Momentum is important when we look at polling numbers,” Theiss-Morse, who teaches at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, wrote in an email.
Among takeaways, she noted that it appeared undecided voters were starting to decide. She wasn’t surprised Lindstrom’s numbers appeared to be slipping.
“Primary voters tend to be more ideologically extreme (on the right for Republicans and on the left for Democrats), so the recent attacks on Lindstrom for being too liberal likely resonate negatively among primary-voting Republicans,” Theiss-Morse wrote.
But she also cautioned that “any given poll can be an outlier.” In the polling memo, the pollster wrote that they used a “recently built turnout model” without explaining what it is. Theiss-Morse said that model would affect who was included and/or how they analyzed results. And, she said, people can refuse to take surveys and may not be honest.
“A lot of polls got things wrong in 2016 and 2020 because of these problems,” she wrote. “If Herbster supporters are like Trump supporters, they might be less willing to take these polls and to indicate their sincere vote choice.”
Adkins, who teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, also offered a caveat: “A poll is like a snapshot.”
Rod Edwards, Herbster’s deputy campaign manager, said that “the top end of that poll does not line up with what we’re seeing.” Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman cast doubt on the numbers:
“After his own March and April polling showed him completely stagnant, Pillen expects us to believe he jumped seven points in two days? Clearly Gov. Ricketts doesn’t believe it,” he said, citing the governor’s donations and ties to political action committees that are behind Lindstrom attack ads.
Ricketts has given nearly $1.3 million to the PAC Conservative Nebraska, which Lindstrom’s campaign estimates has spent close to $1 million on anti-Lindstrom efforts.
Trump’s on the phone
Fresh off of an in-person visit from Trump last weekend, Herbster was joined by the former president Thursday evening for a phone call billed as a “tele-rally.” During the roughly 10-minute phone call, Trump reiterated his support for Herbster and noted that the Falls City businessman has been a loyal supporter of his.
Herbster’s campaign has been largely defined by his ties to and support from Trump.
Nebraska GOP gains 8,500 voters ahead of closed gubernatorial primary
Voters visited the Douglas County Election Commission office at a steady clip Monday afternoon ahead of Nebraska’s May 10 primary election. Some of them braved the rain to switch their party registration to Republican, motivated by a heated and competitive gubernatorial primary.
State data shows the Republican Party gained nearly 8,500 registered voters between January and Monday’s registration deadline, while the Democratic Party lost about 8,100. There were about 2,800 fewer nonpartisan voters, Libertarians lost about 30 and Legal Marijuana NOW gained nearly 900. Much of the shuffling took place in the past month.
While there are plenty of anecdotes about people switching their registrations, those totals aren’t a direct reflection of people fleeing one party to join another.
“The numbers are only a net sum and don’t account for the day-to-day list maintenance that goes on in all 93 counties to remove people that have moved, died or register brand-new people,” said Wayne Bena, Nebraska’s deputy secretary of state for elections.
Some local data is available that shows party-switching more explicitly. In Lancaster County, about 1,150 people previously registered as Democrats switched to Republican between Jan. 1 and May 2. Nearly 900 nonpartisan voters switched to Republican. Compare that to the 250 Republicans who changed their registrations to nonpartisan and roughly 150 who changed their registration to Democrat, or the roughly 200 nonpartisan voters who switched to Democrat.
More than 1,600 net Douglas County voters changed their party affiliation to Republican between March 1 and May 2, according to Valerie Stoj, spokesperson for the Douglas County Election Commission. The number of Democrats and nonpartisans who switched to Republican was about equal, she said, and comprised the majority of voters who changed parties.
Polling in the past couple of months has indicated the Republican primary is a close contest among Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster, hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
Herbster, a Republican mega-donor, has largely run on his similarities and connections to former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him. He faces recently reported allegations that he groped eight women, including a sitting state senator.
Pillen, who is endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, has made his conservative stances on hot-button issues, from critical race theory to fighting “the radical transgender agenda,” central to his campaign.
Lindstrom, a two-term lawmaker, has focused on his record as a “proven tax-cutter” and is endorsed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. He has recently been the target of attack ads, some from a group largely funded by Ricketts and his father, alleging he’s not a true conservative.
Only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary because the party opted not to open the race to nonpartisan voters (Democrats, Libertarians and Legal Marijuana NOW opened theirs). And, in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in over two decades, many consider the Republican primary to be the de facto general election.
Given Nebraska’s political landscape, Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, said she can understand why Democrats would move to the Republican Party if they want to try to influence the race’s outcome.
“We don’t need another billionaire in there,” said Matthew Ellis, who said he had already made the switch but came into the Douglas County office to cast his ballot on Monday.
Ellis said he had been a registered Democrat for 25 years but switched so he could vote for Lindstrom in the GOP primary. He said he wanted “some kind of voice” in the governor’s election and planned to switch back after the primary.
Lindstrom seems pretty “middle of the road,” Ellis said, and he believes most of the country identifies with that — but that the loudest people are polarized on each side.
A handful of other voters spoke with The World-Herald but declined to give their names. They had mostly reached the same conclusion: That they didn’t feel their votes would have any influence otherwise. One man was previously Republican, had switched to nonpartisan in the past, but visited the office Monday to change back to Republican. Why? If Herbster wins, he said, he doesn’t want it on his conscience that he didn’t do his part to stop it.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha is perhaps the most high-profile person known to have switched her party ahead of the election. She was registered as a Democrat and is a well-known advocate for progressive views in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. In the session that just ended, she led a filibuster that successfully killed a bill that would’ve triggered an abortion ban in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The Nebraska GOP used her party change in a fundraising email this week, calling her a RINO (an acronym for “Republican In Name Only”), saying “She’s playing games with our electoral system.” Hunt declined to comment on why she switched her registration and whether she plans to switch back after the primary. But, she did comment via text message on the GOP’s fundraising email.
“The Hitler youth running the GOP are obsessed with me, and they should stop worrying about controlling the choices women make and mind their own business,” she said.
Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska GOP, responded to Hunt’s comment in a statement: “Casually calling people Nazis is reprehensible.”
Jane Kleeb, chair of the state Democratic Party, said the party believes that, at most, 5,000 people actually switched registrations — and that those switches aren’t permanent. She juxtaposed them with voters who left the Republican Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Nebraska voter registration data shows that between December 2020 and February 2021, Republicans decreased by about 2,200 voters and Democrats were down about 500, while Libertarians gained 312 and nonpartisan gained about 2,500.
“Democrats that we’ve lost, it’s a temporary loss,” she said.
Voters have voiced their intent to get the “least radical of the three” Republican front-runners through the primary, then to vote for Democrat Sen. Carol Blood in November, according to Kleeb. As party chair, she disagrees with that strategy — she said she would want the “most injured candidate,” Herbster, up against Blood. And, she said she believes Lindstrom is “just as radical,” pointing to his support for banning all abortions with no exceptions.
But the party has a plan to remind voters to switch back, she said.
“They will come back, and we will work hard to make sure to get them back,” Kleeb said.
Will the influx of Republican voters have an impact on the election’s outcome next week?
“To have an impact, it needs to be a really huge shift, and there has to be agreement on who they’re voting for,” Theiss-Morse said.
In 2006, incumbent Gov. Dave Heineman beat former Husker coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne 138,216 to 121,973, a difference of more than 16,000. Ahead of that vote, the state also saw a stream of voters switching parties. The Douglas County deputy election commissioner at the time even lost his job after changing his registration from Democrat to Republican. State law requires the person in that role to be a member of a different political party than the election commissioner.
But the margin was far narrower in 2014, the last time there was an open race for governor. Ricketts came away with 58,671 votes that year, and former Attorney General Jon Bruning got 56,324 votes in official results — a difference of about 2,350.
“It could make a difference,” Theiss-Morse said. “And, if the numbers are close between the top contenders in the primary, then it could matter,” she said.
Herbster continued to pour millions of dollars into his campaign in April
The latest financial reports are in for the fast-approaching 2022 gubernatorial primary, and top contenders for the Republican nomination did not slow their fundraising — or their spending — last month.
The reports cover the period April 6-25.
Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster continued to pour money from his own pocket into his campaign, contributing $2.4 million in the April reporting period. Neither of the other two front-runners, Jim Pillen or State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, contributed to their own campaigns during that time, though Lindstrom loaned his campaign $50,000.
Herbster has reported contributing a total of $11.3 million cash since the start of 2021 to his largely self-funded campaign.
His contributions continued to dwarf those he received from other sources. He got over $17,300 from individuals during the last reporting period and $6,000 total from two Omaha-based businesses (Art of Honor LLC and The Lund Company). As of Wednesday, he had reported about $42,000 in late contributions after the reporting period closed.
In contrast, Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, reported more than $296,000 in cash donations from individuals and nearly $281,000 from other sources. Lindstrom reported nearly $135,000 cash from individuals and just under $311,000 from other sources (a category that includes businesses, unions and political action committees) during the last period.
Among Pillen’s biggest donors in April were First National of Nebraska Chairman Bruce Lauritzen, who gave $100,000 (the Lauritzen Corporation gave another $100,000 the same day). OTB Arizona LLC also gave $100,000 and listed an address at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna, which is owned by Rod Yates.
Lindstrom’s big donors last month included Norman Timmerman of McCook, who gave $50,000. So did Carpenters Interior Systems Local Union 1306. His biggest donation, at $170,000, came from Washington D.C.-based Prosperity Alliance. Its mission is to be “committed to building a stronger economy for all Americans through enacting pro-growth economic policies,” according to Open990, which compiles information from nonprofits.
In all, Pillen had received about $4.5 million cash from individuals and $2.8 million cash from other sources as of April 25. Lindstrom had received nearly $2.1 million from individuals and just over $410,000 from other sources. Herbster had gotten just under $260,000 from individuals and over $33,000 from other sources.
Pillen has since reported about $253,500 in late contributions, including $100,000 from CL Werner, founder of Werner Enterprises. Lindstrom has reported about $187,500 in late contributions, including $100,000 from Exodus Movement Inc.
One of Pillen’s recent donations ($10,000) came from Utah-based Nomi Health, which was awarded tens of millions of dollars in no-bid state contracts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican campaigns also continued to spend big on advertising, consultants and other costs.
Herbster spent just under $2.2 million during the April reporting period and has spent just under $8.7 million overall. He ended the reporting period listing nearly $772,000 cash on hand.
Pillen spent just over $2 million during the period and has spent over $6.9 million throughout the campaign. He ended this reporting period with nearly $1.5 million cash on hand.
Lindstrom spent a little over $590,000 during the period, has spent a total of about $1.6 million, and ended the reporting period with about $486,000 cash on hand.
Former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who’s also running for governor as a Republican, had raised a total of about $211,000 cash from individuals and $39,000 from other sources as of April 25. She contributed $15,000 to her own campaign.
Democratic candidate Sen. Carol Blood had raised a total of about $124,000 from individuals and nearly $22,000 from other sources.
Brad Ashford’s endorsement of Lindstrom highlighted in attack ads
The name of Brad Ashford, a prominent figure in Nebraska politics who died last month after battling brain cancer, has appeared in efforts to malign GOP gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
The two-term state senator from Omaha has increasingly become the target of attack ads, some funded by third-party groups, as the increasingly bitter and tightly contested Republican primary contest inches closer to election day, May 10.
Ann Ashford isn’t offended or surprised that her late husband’s name has been invoked as part of the melee — but she’s disheartened by what it symbolizes about politics today.
Brad Ashford was elected to the Nebraska Legislature and U.S. Congress. He changed party affiliation four times, was elected to office as both a Republican and a Democrat, and won the respect of leading figures in each party.
Ashford had endorsed both Lindstrom and Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat, in Nebraska’s gubernatorial primary races.
"He felt very comfortable in endorsing either one of those two as being a good steward and a good governor for Nebraska, and that they would represent Nebraska's interests and represent all individuals in Nebraska rather than just those within their party," Ann Ashford said.
She said her husband was a registered Democrat and cast his primary ballot before he died. Only registered Republicans can vote in Nebraska’s Republican primary.
Since Ashford’s death April 19, his name has appeared on mailers funded by the political action committee Conservative Nebraska and text messages from another PAC, Say No To RINOs (an acronym for “Republicans in Name Only”).
The consistent theme of attack ads that target Lindstrom: He’s not conservative enough. They’ve ramped up in recent weeks and usually cite, as evidence, specific votes he has taken as a lawmaker, and, sometimes, a few endorsements.
Some voters received mailers mentioning Ashford's endorsement just a few days after his death, some received text messages April 28.
“Democrats are supporting RINO Brett Lindstrom for Governor!” a text message read, following an emoji of a rainbow flag, which traditionally symbolizes LGBTQ pride.
The mailer and text messages listed Lindstrom’s endorsements from Ashford and former Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha. Krist served in the Legislature as a Republican and changed his party registration to Democratic when he challenged Gov. Pete Ricketts in his 2018 reelection race.
The text message also included Lindstrom’s endorsement from “the leftist Teachers Union,” a reference to the Nebraska State Education Association. And the mailer included that state Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb had given shoutouts to his running mate, Dave Rippe, on Twitter in the past. Rippe, who lives in Hastings, previously served as Ricketts' state director of economic development.
Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman said in a statement that Ashford was a "good man, committed to bridging the partisan divide and strengthening our community."
"Disparaging the dead is always wrong but it's particularly heinous to use Brad Ashford's good nature and bipartisanship to score cheap political points," he said.
But Ann Ashford sees the use of his name differently.
“It saddens me that PACs, especially these dark money PACs, use these — and it’s characterized, always, as dog whistles — that somehow the other party, or any support from individuals outside of your party, is somehow demonic and should disqualify you,” she said.
Ashford is no stranger to politics herself, having run as a Democrat to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District in 2020. She lost in the primary.
Brad Ashford angered some Democrats when he went on to endorse Republican Rep. Don Bacon that year, Ashford said. But she doesn't recall his endorsement being used in this manner — to say that Bacon shouldn’t be the Republican candidate because he had Ashford’s backing.
“My husband's legacy is that you represent everyone," Ashford said. "The voters who vote for you are not just in your party, and that you better darn well be willing to work with everyone where there's a good idea, to get it across the finish line, or you're still going to be sitting there in a futile endeavor.”
Conservative Nebraska, the group behind the mailers and other anti-Lindstrom ads, originally targeted Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster but has more recently shifted to target Lindstrom.
Public filings show that the group is primarily funded by Ricketts and his father, Joe Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts has endorsed Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, in the race and has personally echoed similar criticisms of Lindstrom.
The governor gave $500,000 to the PAC on March 14 and the elder Ricketts gave $100,000 on March 8. Since then, the governor has donated another $775,000 and Joe Ricketts has donated another $50,000.
A handful of other donors gave between $500 and $2,500. A nonprofit that previously targeted Lindstrom, Restore the Good Life, gave $100,000. In all, the PAC has reported spending nearly $562,000 opposing Lindstrom (all after April 5) and nearly $570,000 opposing Herbster (largely before April 6).
Restore the Good Life is the only funding source reported by Say No To RINOs, the group behind the text message and other anti-Lindstrom efforts. Andrew La Grone, a former state senator, is listed as Say No To RINOs’ treasurer and property at the group’s listed address is owned by La Grone and State Sen. Julie Slama, who are married.
Ricketts appointed La Grone and Slama to the Legislature following the 2018 election. Slama went on to win a contentious election to keep her seat in 2020, while La Grone lost to Sen. Jen Day.
A public filing for the group includes two donations worth a combined $150,000 from Restore the Good Life for the reporting period Jan. 1 to April 25 and about $149,000 spent to oppose Lindstrom.
With a week left until election day, Ricketts' candidate of choice announced an endorsement from a prominent political figure who has also switched political parties: Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
Kleine was one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats until he switched parties in October 2020. He’s held office since 2007 and left the Democratic Party after its state central committee passed a resolution criticizing him. He said he was supporting Pillen because “he understands that public safety and the safety of the citizens of the state of Nebraska is the most important thing in the role of government.”
He’ll be a “law and order governor,” Kleine said, protect Nebraskans and support law enforcement. Pillen's running mate is former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
Trueman, with Lindstrom's campaign, called attention to Kleine's past in a statement after the endorsement: "Just as Pete Ricketts welcomed Don Kleine into the Republican Party, Brett welcomes his new supporters," he said.
Pillen did not offer a straight answer when asked how this endorsement from someone who has switched parties in the past is different from the endorsement of an opponent who has been criticized for the same.
Later in the day, Pillen said in a statement that "the Republican Party welcomes any conservatives, like Don Kleine, that want to join it.”
“Don Kleine has been a champion in defending police and Nebraskans. He’s prolife, believes in hard work, and making life better for the next generation, like all Republicans," he said.
During the endorsement announcement, Kleine pointed to the value of a governor who represents more than the party line.
“I don’t have any doubt that Jim Pillen and Joe Kelly are gonna be (in) the governor’s office for all Nebraskans, OK? No matter who they are or what party they’re in or what part of the state they live in," he said.
World-Herald Staff Writer Henry Cordes contributed to this report.
Trump defends, endorses Herbster at rescheduled Nebraska rally
GREENWOOD, Neb. -- Railing against the political establishment in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 people on Sunday, Charles Herbster cast himself as an outsider running with the blessing of former President Donald Trump.
In a wide-ranging speech that lasted about 25 minutes, Herbster said he was ready to "take back Nebraska" from elites entrenched in the state's political leadership.
"The establishment has taken control of the state of Nebraska and the Nebraska Republican Party and they are trying to scare me out of this race," Herbster said, without mentioning any names specifically.
"It's not going to happen."
Eight women, including a sitting state senator and former legislative staff member, have accused Herbster of groping them or forcing himself onto them at political events going back to 2019.
The allegations, first reported by the Nebraska Examiner, were corroborated by several witnesses or other people who were told about the misconduct soon after. Herbster has denied all the accusations.
While Herbster did not address the accusations on Sunday, two other speakers -- including the former president -- came to his defense.
Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and ardent supporter of Trump, said the accusations were part of a spiritual battle being waged for the soul of the country, and accused the women of lying about Herbster.
Asking the crowd to pray with him, Brewer asked for "the weapons that are formed against Charles Herbster be cast out."
"All those lies, all those people who came with a last ditch effort for power, for money -- we cast them out right now in the name of Jesus," Brewer said.
Trump, who was also accused of sexual misconduct during his 2016 campaign and after, called the allegations against Herbster "malicious charges" meant to derail his campaign.
"It's a shame," Trump said. "That's why I came out here. I defend people when I know they're good. He's a good man. He was with us from the beginning ... he's an innocent human being."
Mischaracterizing the allegations as Herbster simply talking to women, Trump said Herbster asked that he appear in Nebraska after the story broke.
"It's a disgrace what they've done and that's why I'm with you," Trump said. "I could have got out of this one really easy. I could have played golf. I'm here with you, Charles W. Herbster."
Although he didn't name the two women who have gone public with their accusations against Herbster, Trump targeted two Nebraska Republicans he said have sided against him.
Over the course of nearly two hours, Trump took aim at Sen. Ben Sasse -- "he's an embarrassment to the people of Nebraska" -- and Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the 2nd Congressional District -- "he's been there a long time, but he's not good."
Neither Trump, nor Herbster, referred to Gov. Pete Ricketts or Jim Pillen, a Columbus hog farmer and member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, who is also running on the Republican ticket for governor. Herbster has suggested the allegations made against him were concocted by Ricketts and Pillen.
Regarding Sasse, Trump said Nebraska's junior senator questioned him about his plan to revoke the Affordable Care Act shortly after taking office in 2017.
"This little Ben Sasse, he's a lightweight," Trump said. "He started off so nasty to me, this little wise guy. I said 'who's that little guy back there? He's a fresh son of a bitch.' Isn't he though? He's like grilling me. I said 'you're a nasty guy.'"
Trump also said he reluctantly endorsed Sasse in 2020 at the behest of several GOP leaders in the Senate, even after someone -- he didn't say who -- in the Nebraska GOP offered to put up a challenger against him.
Trump also asked people to vote for Steve Kuehl, a Republican running in the primary against Bacon, even though he said he didn't know the candidate.
Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after he was convicted of three felonies, including lying to the FBI for accepting campaign contributions from a foreign source, got Trump's sympathy, however.
Trump said Fortenberry -- whom he didn't name -- had been treated unfairly and was prosecuted "over a very small amount." Fortenberry accepted more than $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions.
"I know nothing about it, but it looked like a very, very unfair prosecution," Trump said.
Herbster, who spoke before Trump and briefly appeared onstage with him, hit on several similar issues as the former president, which were well received by the crowd.
He talked about banning critical race theory -- a legal theory taught at the graduate level that examines how race and racism are embedded within systems of power -- in all educational settings, including higher education.
Herbster also said he would push for school choice and to bring prayer back into schools.
"We're going to give parents and grandparents a choice of where they educate their children, whether it's home school, private school or public school," he said. "We're going to quit funding the unions and we're going to put the money with every single child where it belongs."
The Conklin CEO also said he would crack down on immigration -- an issue typically handled by the federal government -- and recited many of Trump's positions on the issue.
In addition to saying he favored a closed border, Herbster also said he would implement a test for any immigrant seeking to come to Nebraska.
"If you want to come in you need to honor God, you need to honor our flag and you need to learn to speak English," he said.
Repeating a claim he made earlier in the campaign, Herbster, who said he sleeps four hours a night, said he would accompany the Nebraska State Patrol on drug busts across the state to ask them "who are you and why are you here?"
"They'll never see me coming," he said. "We're going to drive up in my white pickup with Trump plates on. They'll never know what hit them."
Despite being postponed due to severe weather Friday, several speakers on the program returned to offer their support Sunday.
Those who couldn't -- Kellyanne Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and a close adviser during his time in the White House, and Mercedes Schlapp, wife of National Conservative Political Action Committee Chairman Matt Schlapp -- filmed videos that played to the crowd.
Conway said Herbster, like Trump, would upend the political establishment, which is why he drew opposition from "the old boys and new boys network trying to hang onto their power and hang onto their privilege."
State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, one of a handful of legislators who have endorsed Herbster, said he believed in Herbster's plans, and dismissed the criticism against him as coming from people who were trying to maintain the status quo.
Matt Schlapp said the allegations made against Herbster were part of a war being waged by "socialists" against those at the I-80 Speedway to support Trump and Herbster.
It summarized many of the culture war themes that resonated most with the crowd.
"When they go after Charles W. Herbster, when they go after Donald Trump, who are they really going after?" Schlapp asked the crowd. "You."
Pillen campaign releases poll, reinforcing idea that Nebraska governor race is dead heat
A poll commissioned by GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen again showed the top three candidates in a dead heat for the Nebraska governor’s seat.
The survey showed Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and hog producer, polling at 24%, Conklin CEO Charles W. Herbster at 23% and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom at 20%. Twenty-four percent of surveyed voters were undecided and 7% went with former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.
According to a memo from pollster WPA Intelligence, the survey included 505 Republican primary voters who were contacted via phone April 26-28. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, so the gap among the top candidates fell within the margin of error.
Polling released by Lindstrom’s and Herbster’s campaigns in mid-March already suggested a three-way race, as have more recent polls commissioned by the Lindstrom campaign and a political consultant.
An April 10-12 poll released by Lindstrom’s campaign showed Lindstrom and Pillen each polling at 27% and Herbster at 23%, with 12% of voters undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.
An April 19-20 poll by Data Targeting for Neilan Strategy Group found Lindstrom polling at 28%, Herbster at 26% and Pillen at 24%, with 16% undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Perre Neilan, the political consultant and strategist who owns Neilan Strategy Group, said poll results released by Pillen validate that survey, showing it’s a three-way race.
Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said: “The takeaway is the same, which is that the race is too close to call.”
Adkins said Friday that he expected differences in numbers across recent polls, such as the breakdown of undecided voters, likely could be traced to different organizations using different screening questions to try to figure out who’s likely to vote.
“What’s gonna matter is who’s gonna turn out on Election Day, No. 1, and, No. 2, how the undecided voters break,” Adkins said.
The Pillen campaign’s release of poll results represents an apparent shift in policy. Pillen, who has been viewed as a front-runner since early on due to a hefty war chest and big-ticket endorsements, told The World-Herald in March that his campaign wasn’t releasing internal polling.
Friday, the campaign framed these new results as evidence that Pillen is leading and positioned to win.
“Pillen is winning this race because Nebraskans recognize he is the most conservative candidate in the race,” Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said in a statement.
Pat Trueman, spokesperson for Lindstrom’s campaign, pointed to previous polling from March that the Pillen campaign apparently had shared with donors. The poll also was conducted by WPA Intelligence, with a random sample of 2,000 registered Republicans, via live callers and text messages March 16-21. It showed Herbster with 28%, Pillen with 23%, Lindstrom with 18% and undecided voters at 21%; the memo did not include a margin of error. Trueman argued that this latest poll points to Lindstrom’s “momentum” and Pillen’s “inability to grow his vote share” despite far outspending Lindstrom.
Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast said in a statement that the campaign hasn’t “seen any numbers that agree with the Pillen release.” The campaign previously said its policy is not to publicly release specific polling data in the last 30 days of the campaign.
Herbster ad cancellations raise questions about campaign strategy, finances
In an unusual late-campaign move, ads for Charles W. Herbster temporarily went dark on broadcast and cable TV this week.
The campaign blames an error with wiring money, but political observers say the incident and explanation raise questions.
Herbster’s campaign for governor altered TV ad buys across Nebraska on Tuesday. Then, Wednesday, an agency that shares political ad news tweeted that the campaign had gone completely off broadcast and cable TV.
The Herbster campaign said Tuesday that it hadn’t canceled anything and placed blame on a money-wiring problem. Wednesday, spokesperson Emily Novotny said that the ads went dark because of a time lapse after the issue was addressed. Rod Edwards, Herbster’s deputy campaign manager, declined to offer any more detail on what happened.
“We’re up on advertising,” Edwards said. “We’re going to be up on advertising for the rest of the campaign. We’re not going to discuss internal financial transactions or decisions.”
With less than two weeks until the gubernatorial primary and mailed ballots already in many voters’ hands, experienced political consultants were puzzled by the rare pause.
“In a big, contested race like this — you want to avoid leaving the airwaves open to your opponents uncontested … you want to do everything you can to avoid that,” said Ryan Horn, president of Omaha-based Bullhorn Communications and a Republican media strategist.
In analyzing Federal Communications Commission filings for about a dozen TV stations across Nebraska, The World-Herald found that the Herbster campaign revised its buys at many of the stations Tuesday.
At Omaha TV station KETV, for example, the campaign canceled spots planned for Wednesday-Saturday, which dropped a roughly $98,000 buy to about $42,000. The next day, it bought more than $7,000 worth of ad time for Thursday-Saturday.
At KOLN in Lincoln, the campaign canceled Wednesday-Saturday spots, dropping a roughly $58,000 buy to about $23,000. Then, Wednesday, it bought just over $5,000 worth in ad time.
A buy at Kearney-based KHGI-TV was revised and went from $15,000 to $6,000, then the campaign bought about $2,000 in ad time the next day.
The World-Herald asked the campaign if money saved from such moves was shifted elsewhere, but Edwards did not give an answer.
“It’s an indication that it is a campaign that is making very quick changes, trying to find their footing, trying to change their message,” Horn said. “It’s not a campaign that’s closing this campaign the way they would have liked to have planned, that’s for sure.”
Tuesday, the Herbster campaign launched an ad aimed at GOP candidate and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, prominent Pillen supporter Gov. Pete Ricketts, and State Sen. Julie Slama, who has accused Herbster of touching her inappropriately at a 2019 political event.
Herbster has maintained that the allegations from Slama and seven unidentified women, reported by the Nebraska Examiner, are a political hit job designed by Pillen and Ricketts. His new ad focuses on that.
Medium Buying tweeted Tuesday about the Herbster campaign canceling ads for Wednesday through Saturday, and then the next day about the campaign going dark on broadcast and cable. (An employee of Medium Buying is listed as State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s gubernatorial campaign’s buyer on FCC filings.)
What the pause indicates, political consultant Chris Peterson said, is a “good question.” Peterson said he could think of only one other time it has happened in the last two decades.
“The answer would have to be an error or a campaign reassessing how to deploy … finite resources in the closing days of the campaign,” he said.
Herbster has largely self-funded his campaign, donating a total of $8.9 million from his own pocket through April 5, the last date included in the latest public report.
Herbster, a Republican megadonor and Conklin Co. CEO, was slated to be a “special guest” on Friday at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump in Greenwood. The rally was postponed until Sunday due to severe weather, Trump’s Save America organization announced Friday afternoon. Herbster has described himself as the “host” of the event to The World-Herald.
Edwards said he didn’t know anything about the financing for the rally, but he said it had nothing to do with the wire transfer issue.
Sam Fischer, a retired Nebraska-based Republican political consultant who worked on 11 gubernatorial races in seven states, said a wiring issue at this point in the race “would be colossal malpractice.”
But he did say there’s a scenario where the wiring issue is believable: If Herbster were unable to free up enough capital in time for a deadline. Fischer isn’t working with any campaign, but he is supporting Lindstrom and has donated money to his campaign.
Asked whether Herbster has enough money available to sustain the campaign’s spending habits, Edwards rejected the idea that funding may be running low: “The campaign is fully funded through the end of the election,” he said, adding, “Our message will be getting to Nebraskans loud and clear.”
GOP candidates for governor debate questions on ag, climate, medical cannabis
In what was likely their final chance before the May 10 primary election, three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor faced off in central Nebraska on Monday at a debate colored by current events.
While they offered their thoughts on standard fare, such as property tax reform and workforce issues, journalists at the NTV News debate also posed questions on less frequently discussed topics, including medical cannabis and the changing climate’s impact on farmers.
And issues of the day — including raging wildfires, allegations against one candidate, and even Elon Musk buying Twitter — all made an appearance.
One of the audience questions: “What is your stand on medical marijuana?”
Sen. Brett Lindstrom said he has supported medical cannabis in the Legislature because he has heard concerns from military veterans with PTSD and from mothers of children with epilepsy. He also mentioned the opioid crisis, saying it could address reliance on narcotics for pain medication.
“I think we could do it in a very responsible way,” he said.
His stance stood in contrast to the other two debate participants, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster.
Thibodeau said that, if it’s introduced in Nebraska, “we need to make it a medicine, like every other medicine that we receive.” She mentioned concerns about opening up the door for a “black market.”
“We’re seeing a lot of marijuana come into our country laced with fentanyl, and that is killing our children,” she said.
Herbster also talked about fentanyl coming over the border.
“Just go to Colorado, ask the State Patrol, ask the sheriffs, ask the people in Colorado what the pathway was with starting out with medical marijuana,” he said.
He said the issue will be on ballots in November, and if Nebraska voters choose to legalize medical cannabis, he would tax it and put the revenue toward property tax relief.
Candidates were asked what they would do to support farmers as they battle extreme weather that fuels fires and blows away dry cropland and caused catastrophic flooding in 2019. The debate took place in Holdrege, northeast of the Road 702 fire in southwest Nebraska that burned more than 40,000 acres as of Monday.
Thibodeau said she would go to the areas devastated by wildfires, listen, and make sure they have what they need to fight the fires and deal with the aftermath. Herbster, a born-again Christian who brought up religion several times throughout the debate, took off his cowboy hat and said a prayer for people affected by the fires.
Lindstrom said he supported Gov. Pete Ricketts’ efforts to take the first steps in building a canal that diverts water from the South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska and emphasized the importance of protecting the state’s water.
“We need to make sure that we’re protecting our water rights as Nebraskans, even if it means that we’re gonna have to sue Colorado and keep fighting Colorado to protect those producers in agriculture,” he said.
Another important topic in central and western Nebraska: access to health care and assisted living facilities.
Herbster talked about investing in health care and said any tax plan has to be “revenue neutral,” so it can invest in areas such as the State Patrol, broadband and roads.
Lindstrom said part of the solution is rural broadband, especially when it comes to telehealth and tele-education. He mentioned his successful efforts to pass a Social Security tax cut for seniors. He said the state needs to increase health provider rates, especially in rural Nebraska, and address a shortage of health care workers, likely via a tax credit or other incentive.
Thibodeau said she would “do a study to make sure that, when patients need to be in the hospital longer than 72 hours,” they can stay in their community hospitals. She pledged that under her leadership, all providers would receive the same reimbursement from Medicaid.
Unlike forums, debates often offer candidates the chance for rebuttals — an opportunity Thibodeau took advantage of Monday. She used rebuttals to question Lindstrom’s voting record as a state senator, echoing attacks that he’s not truly conservative.
Among her criticisms, Thibodeau brought up his vote for a 2015 gas tax increase, which was supported by Lindstrom and other Republicans as a means of funding bridge and road work, and his endorsement from the Nebraska State Education Association.
Lindstrom was asked to comment on that line of attack during a part of the debate when each of the candidates faced one individualized question. He talked about his support for anti-abortion policies, gun rights and tax cuts.
“I’m not sure why people are saying what they do other than, I can only think that we’re having a good showing,” Lindstrom said. “Any time you do that, you tend to draw some fire.”
Herbster was asked how he would work with women in the Legislature, considering they all called on him to drop out of the race following allegations he groped eight women, including a state senator. He has denied the allegations.
As he has before, he drew parallels between his situation, and those of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Herbster, and U.S. Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. He said he wouldn’t have a problem working with female legislators.
“I never hold a grudge, because, as a born-again Christian, there’s two things that are necessary to live and that’s to forgive but, more importantly, forget,” he said.
Herbster brought up Musk’s purchase of Twitter. In his closing statement, he said “we should smile” about that news, because Musk “believes in freedom.”
“Finally, we have someone on our side who invested money,” he said, before launching into the rest of his statement.
All three participants were also asked to comment on the absence of Jim Pillen, a Columbus livestock producer and University of Nebraska regent who also is vying for the Republican nomination. Pillen has participated in forums with other candidates but has refused to debate.
Lindstrom, who has committed to running a positive campaign, declined to comment on Pillen’s absence, while Herbster and Thibodeau criticized Pillen’s choice.
“I think it’s a disservice to our citizens,” Thibodeau said. “And I think that it shows that he’s not going to be available to you, the citizen. And, as a citizen, I’m sick of not being listened to by our elected officials. And that’s one of the reasons that I stepped into the race.”
Said Herbster: “It’s very difficult to lead if you don’t want to communicate, and debating is part of communication.”
During the debate, Pillen hosted a tele-town hall. He did the same during a debate last month.
Poll finds Nebraska's GOP governor primary remains a toss-up
Just two weeks ahead of the May 10 gubernatorial primary, a new poll commissioned by a political consultant reiterates that the Republican nomination appears to be fair game for any of three candidates.
The poll, conducted April 19-20 by Data Targeting for Neilan Strategy Group, found State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen all within the margin of error — and a sizable portion of voters who haven’t chosen their candidate.
It found Lindstrom polling at 28%, followed by Herbster at 26% and Pillen at 24%, with 16% undecided. Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau came in at 6%.
“This race is still a toss-up among three candidates,” said political consultant and strategist Perre Neilan, owner of Neilan Strategy Group. “The only number that really matters here is the 16% undecideds.”
According to a polling memo, the poll of 858 respondents was conducted using interactive voice response calls and online surveys solicited via text message. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval. Neilan said the poll wasn’t conducted on behalf of any candidate or campaign committee and wasn’t paid for by any client.
Polls released by the Herbster and Lindstrom campaigns in March already suggested a three-way race, and results of another poll commissioned by the Lindstrom campaign, conducted April 10-12, showed the gaps among candidates narrowing as undecided voters peeled off. That poll was conducted just ahead of the Nebraska Examiner’s reporting on allegations from eight women, including a state senator, who said Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations, which have sparked condemnation from many figures across Nebraska’s political landscape.
Other takeaways from the survey results released Monday included that 57% of undecided voters were less likely to vote for a candidate who has been accused of groping women (the question didn’t identify Herbster by name).
A February poll of more than 1,000 Nebraska voters by the same pollster for Neilan Strategy Group found that Herbster received support from 27%, Pillen from 26% and Lindstrom from 21%. Thibodeau had 0%. That poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points and a confidence interval of 95%.
Between that poll and this one, Pillen and Herbster didn’t move much, while Lindstrom saw a 7-point increase and Thibodeau went from 0% to 6%.
Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he thinks two things can be conclusively drawn from the polling: “It’s too close to call, but clearly Lindstrom has momentum.”
That’s interesting, he said, because Lindstrom has spent the least among the top three candidates. And, while he has the endorsement of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Pillen and Herbster have big-ticket endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts and former President Donald Trump, respectively.
Adkins said he suspects undecided voters are going with Lindstrom and Thibodeau.
In a statement Monday, Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman said the state senator is “surging” because his “positive and conservative message of tax cuts” is resonating with voters.
Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary?
Lindstrom has increasingly been the target of attack ads.
The attacks frequently center on a critique from his opponents that he isn’t conservative enough to be Nebraska’s governor and point to a handful of votes he has taken as a legislator. One recent mailer funded by the Herbster campaign dubs Lindstrom, whose campaign messaging has focused on his record of supporting tax cuts, as a “liberal in disguise.”
Another, which calls him an “Omaha liberal,” was funded by dark-money group Conservative Nebraska. Ricketts previously said he contributed money to Conservative Nebraska — at the time, it was behind negative ads attacking Herbster. The three candidates have all been the subject of negative ads.
Herbster spokesperson Emily Novotny responded to the latest polling by drawing parallels between the candidate and his most high-profile supporter: “In 2016, nearly every pollster missed everyday Americans who propelled Trump to the presidency,” she wrote in an email. “Liberal special interests and the political establishment will do whatever they could to try and prevent Charles from becoming governor.
“These same Nebraska First and Save America voters will be the ones who turn out and elect Charles W. Herbster on May 10th.”
Pillen campaign manager Kenny Zoeller said that the campaign’s numbers differ from this latest poll, but that “statistically, it’s a dead heat.”
Zoeller predicted conservative voters will break toward Pillen as Election Day draws closer and expressed confidence in Pillen’s position in the tight race, citing a few of his major endorsements, including the Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Right to Life.
“It all comes down to turnout,” Neilan said in a statement. “Lindstrom, Herbster and Pillen better be willing to personally drive their voters to the polls on May 10. It’s that close.”
Primary, special and general: It's all explained in our guide to Nebraska's upcoming votes
Nebraskans face a busy election year, one that has been made more complicated by redistricting and a special election for the 1st Congressional District.
Every Nebraska voter will have a chance to cast ballots in two elections — the May primary and November general election.
A third of the state’s voters also will go to the polls in June for a special election to determine who will replace U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the remaining months of his current term. Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned after being found guilty of three felony counts related to illegal campaign contributions. This is the first time since 1951 that Nebraska has held a special election for Congress, said Wayne Bena, Nebraska's deputy secretary of state for elections.
Here's a guide to some of the election highlights.
Population changes bring redistricting
Numerous political boundaries at all levels of government have been redrawn due to the 2020 Census, Bena said.
All three of Nebraska's congressional districts saw changes, which means some Nebraskans will have a new representative in Congress, regardless of the outcome of the races.
Saunders County voters, familiar with voting for the seat held by Fortenberry, will instead cast a ballot for the 2nd District, a seat held by incumbent Rep. Don Bacon. The reverse is true for some Sarpy County voters: More of them will cast their ballot in the race to replace Fortenberry.
The 3rd District, currently represented by Adrian Smith, will absorb additional eastern Nebraska counties.
Douglas County is one of the few eastern Nebraska counties that didn't see a change in congressional boundaries. The entire county remains in the 2nd District.
At other levels of government, including public power districts, natural resources districts, University of Nebraska regents, community college board members and public service commissions, boundaries also have been redrawn to reflect changes in population.
Additionally, there are slightly more polling places statewide, with a noticeable increase in rapidly growing Sarpy County.
By now, all registered voters who have been affected by a change should have received a postcard with the updated information, Bena said. Voters also can check their information online by visiting the Elections Division of the Nebraska Secretary of State and clicking on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup.
If you have questions about your election status, you also can call your county elections office.
If you want to vote in the May primary but haven't registered, you will need to do so before the election.
Voting calendar, key dates
May 2 — Last day to register for May primary.
May 9 — If you want to vote in person in advance of the election, this is your last day to do so.
May 10 — Statewide primary. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time. If you received an early ballot, you must take it to a drop box by the close of voting. No early ballots will be accepted at polling places or election offices on election day.
June 28 — 1st Congressional District special election.
Nov. 8 — Statewide general election.
1st Congressional District — vote three times!
Voters in the 1st District will have three opportunities to cast a ballot this year because of the vacancy created by Fortenberry's resignation. Voters who want to fully weigh in on their congressional representative need to vote all three times.
First vote: May 10. This is the usual primary in which candidates are winnowed to one per party. The winners advance to the November general election ballot. At stake is a two-year term in Congress during 2023 and 2024.
Second vote: June 28. This is the special election to decide who serves the remaining months of Fortenberry's term, which ends Jan. 3. The winner will take office in the summer once the election results are certified.
Third vote: Nov. 8. This is the general election for the two-year term that begins in January 2023. The candidates on the ballot will be the winners in each party from the May primary.
For all three election dates, votes will be cast according to the new boundaries drawn from the 2020 Census. Those boundaries encompass Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, Stanton and parts of Polk and Sarpy Counties.
In the May primary, five names will appear on the Republican ballot, including Fortenberry’s because he withdrew too late for his name to be deleted.
The names are: Fortenberry, Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver and Mike Flood.
Two people are running on the Democratic side: Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria.
Flood and Pansing Brooks, both state senators, are considered the Republican and Democratic front-runners in the May primary.
They also are the candidates who will be on the June ballot, because their parties selected them to run in the special election.
So if they win their primaries, Flood and Pansing Brooks will face off in both June and November. The June winner will serve in Congress for the rest of this year; the November winner will serve for the following two years.
2nd Congressional District
Republican voters will pick from two candidates in the May primary: incumbent Don Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who lives in Papillion, and Steve Kuehl, a Gretna sales consultant at White Castle Roofing.
Democrats also have two candidates: Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha. In 2020, Shelton, a mental health therapist, ran for the Senate seat held by Republican Ben Sasse. Vargas, a former teacher, is a state senator representing east-central and southeast Omaha.
3rd Congressional District
Democrats and Republicans each will select from two people in the primary. A Legal Marijuana NOW candidate is running unopposed and will advance to the general election.
On the Republican side, incumbent Adrian Smith will face Mike Calhoun. Smith, of Gering, has served in Congress since 2007 and previously served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature. Calhoun lives in Bellevue and is a veteran of the Marine Corps and the National Guard.
Two Democrats are running in the primary: David J. Else and Daniel M. Wik. Additionally, a Legal Marijuana NOW candidate, Mark Elworth Jr., has filed for the office.
Have bags, will travel?
Two of Nebraska’s congressional races feature people who don’t live in the districts they want to represent.
Smith's challengers in the 3rd District include people from the Omaha metro area: Elworth, the Legal Marijuana candidate, lists Omaha as his residence, and Calhoun lists Bellevue.
In the race to replace Fortenberry in the 1st District, Weaver lists Omaha as his residence and Connely lives in Palmyra.
A candidate doesn't have to live in a congressional district to run for or serve in office. Instead, the only residency requirement is that they live in the state.
State offices up for grabs
All the statewide positions are up for election, from auditor to governor, and half of the seats in the Nebraska Legislature are on the ballot.
Nearly noticeably absent from most statewide races are Democrats. More libertarian and marijuana party candidates than Democrats are running for statewide office.
Governor
The Republican battle for governor is Nebraska's highest-profile race. Incumbent Pete Ricketts, a Republican, has served two terms and cannot run again this year.
Nine people have filed as Republicans to replace Ricketts: Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour.
Herbster, Lindstrom and Pillen are considered the front-runners.
Herbster is a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co. and other businesses. Lindstrom is a financial adviser and Nebraska state senator. Pillen, a Columbus livestock producer, helped found Pillen Family Farms and is a University of Nebraska regent.
Herbster is backed by former President Donald Trump, Pillen has Ricketts’ backing, and Lindstrom has Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s endorsement.
Two Democrats have filed for governor: Carol Blood, a Nebraska state senator and former Bellevue city councilwoman, and Roy A. Harris of Linwood.
A Libertarian is running, too. Scott Zimmerman will advance to the general election because he is unopposed in his party.
Secretary of state
Only Republicans have filed for this office, so the winner of the primary will be Nebraska's next secretary of state. Incumbent Bob Evnen will face challengers Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln.
State treasurer
Incumbent John Murante faces a Republican opponent in the primary, Paul Anderson of Omaha. The winner of that race will face Libertarian Katrina Tomsen of Upland in the general election.
Attorney general
This is an open seat because incumbent Doug Peterson is not running for reelection. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is running against Jennifer Hicks of Peru for the Republican nomination. Hicks is affiliated with Voices of Nebraska, a collection of people running against established politicians with a goal of being "Nebraska's firewall of protection against the liberal agenda and the tyrannical policies of the left."
The Republican winner will face Legal Marijuana NOW candidate Larry Bollinger of Alliance.
Auditor
Incumbent Charlie Janssen isn't running, but a person who once held the job is. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who has served at Ricketts' side since 2015, is seeking a return as auditor, a post he held from 2007 to 2015. He will face Republican Larry Anderson of Lincoln. The winner of the primary will have two opponents in the fall: Libertarian Gene Siadek of Omaha and Legal Marijuana NOW candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland.
State Legislature
About half of the 49 legislative seats — the even-numbered districts — are up for election this year. In 2024, odd-numbered districts will choose their senators.
Nonpartisan or not?
Statewide and county-level races, as well as the Nebraska Public Service Commission, are partisan and list candidates by party.
All other major races are officially nonpartisan: including the members of the Legislature, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and community college boards, natural resources districts, public power districts, learning councils and judicial races. Any voter, regardless of party, can vote in these races.
Voters who have registered as nonpartisan can request a party's primary ballot.
The Democratic, Libertarian and Marijuana NOW parties have agreed to open ballots, which means a nonpartisan who requests one of those parties' ballots can vote in all of that party's races.
Nebraska Republicans, however, have a closed ballot. Nonpartisan voters requesting a Republican ballot will get to vote only in the Republican congressional primary and will not be allowed to vote in other Republican races, including governor.
A nonpartisan voter who wants to cast the full Republican ballot would need to change registration to Republican before the election.
Voting by mail
Nebraska, with its population sprawled over long distances, has long embraced voting by mail. The following counties vote exclusively by mail: Boone, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Dawes, Dixon, Garden, Knox, Merrick, Morrill and Stanton. Others conduct some of their voting by mail: Cuming, Hamilton, Harlan, Nance, Phelps, Richardson, Thayer and Wayne.
In other counties, individual voters can choose to receive a ballot in advance of the election and return it either by mail, by taking it to a designated office or putting it in a drop box.
If you are voting by mail in Nebraska, you must mail your ballot early enough for it to arrive at the election office by the close of voting on election day.
You can take your ballot to your county election office on election day or you can place it in a drop box. The deadline to put it in a drop box is close of voting on election day (May 10 for the primary). You cannot take your early ballot to a polling place.
Election security
All Nebraska elections use paper ballots, and thus create a paper trail, said Bena of the Secretary of State's Office.
The ballots are machine-counted, and each county is required to test its equipment three times before the election.
After the election, state officials hand count 2% to 3% of ballots statewide as a way of testing the accuracy of the machine count.
Picture identification is not required. Voters sign in at the polls, and their signatures verify their identity — just as a signature on the envelope verifies a mail-in ballot.
Voting machines used in Nebraska are products of Omaha-based Elections Systems & Software.
Where are the ballot initiatives?
There are no statewide ballot initiatives on the May ballot.
Voters have probably heard about a range of petition drives, including medical marijuana, voter ID, minimum wage and conceal carry. Signatures are still being gathered, and any initiatives that collect enough names will appear on the November ballot.
Certain to be on the November ballot is a constitutional amendment that would allow any community that operates an airport to spend money to develop regular commercial passenger service.
At the local level, Omaha has placed six bond issues totaling $260.3 million on the ballot. The bonds would fund improvements to streets, public safety, parks, sewers and buildings and would not require an increase in taxes.
Many other jurisdictions have races on the ballot, including county and city governments. Omaha does not have council members up for election, but Douglas County does have offices on the primary ballot, including races for the county's sheriff and assessor/register of deeds.
For information on candidates, follow Omaha.com. To read the League of Women Voters guide to the primary, visit vote411.org.
Poll indicates Nebraska's GOP governor contest tightening before Herbster allegations
The gubernatorial campaign of State Sen. Brett Lindstrom released polling Monday that indicates an increasingly tight three-way contest for the Republican nomination. The poll was conducted before serious allegations against one of the front-runners sent a shockwave through the race.
Polls released by two campaigns in mid-March already had suggested a three-way race, with Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster polling ahead of Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. The new polling, by 3D Strategic Research, was conducted for Lindstrom’s campaign April 10-12. It suggests the gaps among candidates narrowing as undecided voters peel off, with Herbster four points behind Lindstrom and Pillen.
“The ballot may be tied, but the momentum is clearly behind Brett Lindstrom,” Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman said in a statement. “He’s in the driver’s seat for the final month of the campaign.”
The new poll found Lindstrom and Pillen each polling at 27% and Herbster at 23%, with 12% of voters undecided. Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau came in at 6%.
According to a polling memo, the survey included 500 GOP voters, with respondents randomly selected based on how likely it is that they will vote in the May 10 primary. Of those, 60% were reached via a call on their cellphone and 40% via landline, according to the campaign. The overall margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 4.38 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval — meaning the three front-runners all polled within the margin of error.
On April 14, two days after the survey ended, the Nebraska Examiner published allegations from eight women, including a state senator, who said Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations, which have sparked condemnation from many figures across Nebraska’s political landscape.
The Herbster campaign on Monday questioned the new poll’s credibility: “There is no credible polling that we have seen throughout the campaign that has shown Brett Lindstrom any higher than third place,” spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email. “This includes polling through the past weekend.”
The Herbster campaign declined to release any polling from the weekend, citing campaign policy. Deputy campaign manager Rod Edwards said it’s the campaign’s policy not to publicly release specific polling data in the last 30 days of the campaign.
A spokesperson for Pillen pointed out the candidate’s position in the Lindstrom campaign’s poll: “Jim Pillen is leading a tight race even in his opponents’ internal polls,” the statement reads. “We need a conservative governor, and one who will represent the whole state, not just Omaha.”
Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he thinks the latest poll shows “the race is continuing to tighten” as undecided voters make their picks. Given its timing in the context of the allegations against Herbster, however, Adkins said the data likely already is out of date.
A poll the same firm conducted for the Lindstrom campaign March 7-9 indicated Herbster was ahead at 30%, followed by Pillen with 23% and Lindstrom with 20%. It showed 18% undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points. The Herbster campaign’s survey of 600 Republican voters March 8-10, conducted by supporter Kellyanne Conway’s KAConsulting, showed Herbster polling at 27%, Pillen at 18% and Lindstrom at 17%, with 35% of voters undecided. The margin of error for that survey was plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Lindstrom is working with a significantly smaller war chest than the other top two candidates. Through April 5, he had spent more than $1.2 million. Pillen had spent nearly $4.8 million and Herbster, who has largely bankrolled his own campaign, had spent nearly $8.7 million. Both Lindstrom and Herbster have been targeted by third-party attack ads — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Pillen’s most prominent backer, said he contributed money to the dark-money group that has attacked Herbster. Ricketts has said he did not fund a group targeting Lindstrom.
What the allegations against Herbster mean for the governor's race
Charles W. Herbster received blunt condemnation from many Nebraska political leaders this week after reports that he allegedly groped multiple women, something the candidate vehemently denies.
But with Herbster showing no signs of shirking from the governor’s race and the state GOP saying it will stay out of the primary, it appears voters will ultimately determine the gravity of the claims.
The Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster, a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co. and other businesses, touched them inappropriately. Among the accusers: State Sen. Julie Slama, who has confirmed the Examiner’s reporting that Herbster reached up her skirt without her consent and touched her inappropriately at a political event in 2019.
The Examiner did not name the other seven accusers and The World-Herald did not independently corroborate those accounts.
Herbster has denied the allegations, threatened legal action, and called the story a “dirty political trick” being carried out by one of his chief competitors in the race, Jim Pillen, and Pillen’s most notable backer, Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The campaign did not release any additional information on Friday, but Herbster took to social media and, for at least the second time, drew parallels between his situation and that of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former President Donald Trump.
Condemnation of Herbster came quickly from many powerful figures across Nebraska’s political spectrum, including from his competitors in the governor’s race, every female state legislator, former Gov. Kay Orr, Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Like Ricketts, Slama and Orr have endorsed Pillen, while Stothert has endorsed State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
Nebraska GOP Chairman Dan Welch called the allegations “serious” in a statement on Friday.
“Without casting judgement in this matter, the NEGOP condemns all forms of sexual assault and believes any allegation must be investigated appropriately,” Welch said. “Per the NEGOP Constitution, the party remains neutral in the Governor’s primary. Republican voters will examine these allegations as they weigh all the candidates in the race as the May 10th primary approaches.”
But the party is poised to support Herbster, if he does win.
“The NEGOP will support our nominees for the general election,” Welch said.
Herbster, a Falls City businessman, and Pillen, a Columbus livestock producer, were seen as early front-runners for the GOP nomination, each touting big war chests and prominent endorsements. Trump is Herbster’s most prominent endorser. That support has largely defined Herbster’s campaign since he received it.
But perception of the primary has gradually shifted among some observers and insiders, who now see a three-way race between Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom. Polling from two campaigns in mid-March showed Herbster with a lead over Pillen, whose lead over Lindstrom appeared to be narrowing — the percentage of undecided voters and the margin of error in those polls suggested an open race.
Scandal is never a good thing for a candidate, but it’s “particularly damaging” when it’s late-breaking, like this one, said Dona-Gene Barton, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor who has researched the lifespan of political scandals. The effects of scandals tend to fade pretty rapidly, she said, but it still takes time.
Counties were able to start mailing early voting ballots for Nebraska’s primary last week. In-person early voting started Monday, and election day is May 10.
Some voters have already mailed in their ballots. As of Friday, the Douglas County Election Commission had accepted 15,170 completed ballots, according to spokesperson Valerie Stoj. They will have sent out 80,613 by early next week. As of Friday, a total of 357,561 voters were registered in the county.
No political scientist or observer who spoke to The World-Herald on Friday said it’s a sure thing that the allegations reported this week will take Herbster out of the running, but many left that door open.
“We got our October surprise,” political consultant and lobbyist Perre Neilan said. “This widens the path for Lindstrom and Pillen.”
The allegations against Herbster are serious, said Paul Landow, retired political science professor and former executive director of the state Democratic Party.
“This is a very big, serious deal,” he said. “And it’s gonna be difficult for him to overcome it.”
It doesn’t take a lot of voters to change what appears to be a close race, said John Hibbing, a UNL political science professor.
Barton said in general elections, where people have stronger attachments based on partisanship, they may be more likely to discount the information — though, in a primary, voters may have already formed attachments to the candidates running.
Certain voters could treat the allegations differently.
“I’m sure that people who are strong Trump supporters, especially given Trump’s history with regard to women, will not be turned off by this,” Hibbing said. “But it’s not at all clear that (Herbster) can win the primary with just those individuals.”
Political consultant Chris Peterson said in a text message that he doesn’t think it will change Herbster voters’ minds, and it could even harden their support.
“There are still tens of thousands of persuadable voters up for grabs — enough to decide the election,” he said. “If those voters haven’t sided with Herbster before now, after he’s spent almost $10 million, the sexual assault allegations probably solidify their view of him. This doesn’t mean Herbster can’t still win, but, unless he effectively portrays himself as the victim, his path may have narrowed.”
This has to make Pillen and Lindstrom feel better about their positions, Hibbing said, and maybe even the leading Democrat, State Sen. Carol Blood.
“Especially if the Republicans should go ahead and nominate Herbster,” he said, “I think that would open up opportunities for the Democrats, which rarely happens in a statewide race in Nebraska.”
Report on Herbster groping allegations sparks firestorm of bipartisan condemnation
Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Charles W. Herbster is facing condemnation from powerful politicians of all stripes — from the governor to every female state senator — over allegations that he groped multiple women, including a state lawmaker.
The Nebraska Examiner on Thursday reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster, a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co. and other businesses, touched them inappropriately. The women were between their late teens and mid-20s at the time, according to the Examiner, and all the incidents occurred between 2017 and this year.
In a statement, Herbster said the “accusations are 100% false.”
“For over thirty years, I’ve employed hundreds of people,” he said. “I’ve respected and empowered women to run my company, my farm and now my campaign. Not once has my integrity EVER been challenged in this manner. It’s only after I’ve threatened the stranglehold the establishment has on this state do they stoop to lies this large.”
Rumors of inappropriate behavior around women have circulated around Herbster since at least the start of his campaign.
One of the women, State Sen. Julie Slama, confirmed the Examiner’s reporting in a statement Thursday. The Examiner reported that Herbster reached up Slama’s skirt without her consent “and touched her inappropriately” as she walked by at the Douglas County Republican Party’s 2019 Elephant Remembers dinner.
In her statement, Slama said she referenced the incident in a floor speech earlier this year. Slama and other women spoke out in February, when Sen. Mike Groene resigned after he took photos of a female staffer without her knowledge.
“Early on, when I got into politics at age 22 in Nebraska, I was groped at a political event by someone who is not a member of this body and not a current or former office-holder,” Slama said in her floor speech. “I buried it, because I had gone through a worse trauma in college and tried to minimize it, just as I try to minimize it when I’ve been touched inappropriately on this floor and in committee by members of this body.”
Thursday, she said that she’s not “seeking media attention or any other gain” and that she “simply was not going to lie and say it did not occur.” Slama, who was originally appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts and has endorsed one of Herbster’s opponents, requested privacy Thursday and did not respond to a call or text message. In an interview with Ian Swanson of KFAB on Thursday, Slama noted the “huge power differential” between herself as a then-newly appointed state senator and Herbster, “one of the biggest donors in the Nebraska Republican Party.”
“I have nothing to gain here,” she said. “I have — if he wins — I have to work with him for two to six years. And my only interest in this is protecting this from happening to other young women, because they don’t deserve it.”
Other allegations reported by the Examiner from seven anonymous accusers have not been independently corroborated by The World-Herald. Six of those women told the Examiner that the candidate “groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants,” and the seventh said Herbster once cornered her privately and kissed her forcibly.
The report set off a firestorm of rebuke, with powerful figures across the political spectrum saying the allegations should disqualify Herbster from holding office.
The 12 other women who serve in the Legislature rallied around Slama, commending her and the other women who came forward and calling Herbster “unfit to serve.”
“Sexual assault is despicable and damaging,” read a statement signed by the 13 lawmakers. “This is not a question of politics — it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster’s behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster’s actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve.”
Former Gov. Kay Orr said men who’ve witnessed this kind of behavior should also step up.
“It is shocking to read the allegations against Charles Herbster, of his misconduct and degradation of women,” Orr said in a statement. “I understand the reluctance of women to step forward for fear of retribution. However, it is my hope that men who have witnessed such behavior should feel responsible to come forward also.”
Ricketts, who had previously said Herbster was unfit for office, called the report “beyond horrible” and urged Herbster to “beg forgiveness” of the women and “seek treatment.”
“Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership,” Ricketts said. “I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”
Asked to reconcile that stance with his support for former President Donald Trump, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, spokesperson Alex Reuss said that “the governor has consistently condemned sexual assault and lewd comments from elected officials.”
She pointed to a 2016 World-Herald story that includes a statement from Ricketts condemning Trump’s remarks after a lewd tape emerged with him referring to women in derogatory terms. After the tape, Ricketts said he wouldn’t donate any money to Trump’s campaign, a spokesman said at the time. But the governor later said he still planned to vote for Trump.
Slama, Orr and Ricketts have endorsed another front-runner in the gubernatorial race, Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen, who issued a similar condemnation.
“All Nebraskans are called to be examples to our families, and Nebraska leaders are called to be examples to our families, communities and the state of Nebraska,” Pillen said in a statement. “Sexually assaulting women should be disqualifying for anyone seeking to serve as a leader. Suzanne and I are praying for the women targeted by Charles W. Herbster.”
Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who has polled competitively in what many observers have considered a three-way race, said he “was disgusted reading the stories of my colleague, Sen. Slama, and the other brave women who came forward today.”
“As a husband and father of two young daughters, this is personal,” Lindstrom said. “We need to listen to and stand with the victims.”
Herbster is largely self-funding his campaign to succeed Ricketts, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term, and has so far raised nearly $9.2 million and spent almost $8.7 million. The Falls City businessman has secured notable endorsements, including from Trump.
One of Herbster’s backers, former U.S. Rep. Lee Terry, said Thursday he hadn’t made a decision about whether the allegations will affect his support.
“I’m just trying to figure it out,” Terry told The World-Herald. “I’m gonna do my due diligence.”
Terry, who represented Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, has known him for more than 15 years, he said, and has never heard of Herbster “doing anything like that.”
Former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, who also endorsed Herbster, continued to support him Thursday and called the report “a political hit job.”
“This rumor has been floating around for over a year,” Daub told The World-Herald. “I’ve known about this for a long time. And when you’re behind, you pull the trigger. I’m sorry to say that’s what politics is all about today.”
He questioned why Slama wasn’t willing to talk about it beyond the press release and listed questions he suggested a reporter should ask.
“Did you ask her about where, when, what, why, who? Were you wearing a one-piece dress, a two-piece dress? What were the circumstances? How high, how low? I mean, how much examination have you done of her story?” Daub said.
In response to similar remarks from Daub circulating on social media Thursday afternoon, Slama posted a photo of the dress and wrote: “This dress is what I was wearing when I was sexually assaulted.”
Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub, in response to reports of my sexual assault: "I'd like to ask her what she was wearing."— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) April 14, 2022
This dress is what I was wearing when I was sexually assaulted. https://t.co/VHliO0NovE pic.twitter.com/g47LuumFO6
“Clothes don’t equal consent,” she said on KFAB. “And it is insane to me to see an elected official like Hal Daub get up and make those comments, because that’s the kind of stuff that scares away victims from coming forward.”
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who has endorsed Lindstrom, called the allegations against Herbster “deeply troubling” and disqualifying, if true, and said she was “disturbed” by Daub’s response.
“Though both men have been supporters of mine, I have zero tolerance for such behavior,” Stothert said in a statement. “Both men should be embarrassed by their conduct.”
In his statement, Herbster took aim at the Examiner’s reporting, calling it “libelous fake news.” Later, in a separate interview with KFAB’s Swanson, he said he’ll “be suing to defend my name and my reputation.”
The Examiner reporter behind the story, Aaron Sanderford, said in a statement that, while the allegations have been “open rumor,” “it was not an easy article to report.”
“These are women who experienced trauma and were extremely reluctant to discuss what happened to them. They are conservative women politically — some backed Charles Herbster — and they had nothing to gain from coming forward.”
In his radio interview, Herbster drew parallels between himself, Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault during his 2018 confirmation hearings.
“This is why individuals today who are godly people, this is the reason they will not run for a leadership role, whatever that may be, to move our country forward, to move our state forward,” he said. “They did it with Brett Kavanaugh. They certainly did it with Donald J. Trump. And now they’re trying to do it with Charles W. Herbster.”
Slama, in her radio interview, responded to questions about connections the Herbster campaign has showcased between Slama and Herbster since 2019, including a $10,000 donation to her campaign in 2020 and screenshots showing Herbster’s RSVP to Slama’s destination wedding.
Slama said Herbster called to congratulate her on election night in 2020 and told her he was writing her a $10,000 check, after he had previously donated $5,000 to her opponent. Herbster made his donation to Slama on Dec. 13, according to public records.
“I’m in a position where it’s this guy, again, is a major donor, and, at this point, a probable leading candidate for governor,” she said. “So, I have to work with him. And, again, my go-to was just: Get off the phone, end the conversation. And the best way I thought of to do that was to go ‘All right, that’s fine.’ “
She said over 1,000 people were invited to her wedding to former Sen. Andrew La Grone, who was also appointed by Ricketts. They knew only a handful of friends of family would actually make the trip, she said, and the couple auto-populated their lists of political donors to the invite list, much like people receive holiday cards from politicians they support.
“Without me knowing, he got invited,” she said. “And I was horrified when he RSVPed and said that he’d be coming to the wedding. It was a really scary thought for me, honestly.”
This story has been updated since it was initially published.
Herbster continues to bankroll his campaign for Nebraska governor
New financial reports show that Charles W. Herbster, Conklin Co. CEO and one of the GOP front-runners in the race for Nebraska governor, continues to use millions of his own money to power his campaign.
At this point, Herbster has donated more to his campaign than current Gov. Pete Ricketts spent — from all sources — on the primary and general election combined in 2014, the last time the governor’s seat was open.
Reports that were due Monday include financial information through April 5. They show Herbster has raised more than any candidate so far, mostly from his own pocket, followed by Jim Pillen, Columbus livestock producer and University of Nebraska regent. Both are working with far more funding than any GOP candidate at this point in the 2014 race.
Herbster bankrolled his campaign to the tune of $4.2 million this year, his latest report shows. That’s in addition to $4.7 million he donated in 2021, for a total of $8.9 million throughout the campaign.
“Unlike other candidates, Charles will not owe anything to anyone once he gets into office,” campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in a text message. “He will be accountable only to the people, not donors.”
Herbster’s contributions dwarf any other source of funding for his campaign. This year, he received nearly $51,000 from other individuals, and $5,000 was the largest of those donations. That’s far less than what individual donors gave so far this year to other GOP contenders, including State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau. It’s roughly even with Democratic candidate Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue.
In total, Herbster has raised and spent more than any other candidate. He has raised nearly $9.2 million, spent almost $8.7 million and ended this period with just over $543,000 cash on hand.
Pillen, who has raised the second most of any candidate so far, has also far outpaced candidates from 2014 at this point in the race.
Pillen’s report shows that he received over $1.4 million in cash from individuals this year and over $975,000 from other sources, for a total just under $2.4 million.
Over the course of the campaign, he’s contributed $1 million out of his own pocket and gotten nearly $4.2 million from individuals and almost $2.5 million from other sources, for a total of nearly $7.7 million in cash.
Pillen ramped up spending this year and has spent nearly $4.8 million over the course of the campaign. He ended the period with more than $2.9 million cash on hand.
In January, he received a $100,000 donation from Ricketts, his most prominent backer. Other six-figure donations came from CQuence Health Group CEO Michael Cassling ($100,000), Werner Enterprises founder CL Werner ($250,000), and companies Commodity Solutions, EBM Construction and Morrison Enterprises.
Pillen’s campaign often emphasizes the number of donors responsible for his war chest. According to the campaign, Pillen has about 2,000 Nebraska donors. But not all of his donors come from in-state. Among them: Illinois GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, who gave $25,000.
Lindstrom, who has polled competitively, reported over $385,000 in cash donations from individuals and nearly $35,000 from other sources so far this year, for a total of $420,000. His campaign spent more than $1.2 million.
Overall, the Lindstrom campaign has raised more than $1.9 million from individuals and just over $99,000 from other sources, for a total of more than $2 million in cash.
In 2021, $1.2 million of his $1.6 million raised came from the three co-founders of Buildertrend, an Omaha software firm. None of the three are listed as donors who gave more than $250 so far in 2022.
His two biggest donors this year have given $100,000 each: George Haddix, a former CEO, president or founder of several companies, and James Timmerman, chief financial officer of cattle operation Timmerman & Sons Feeding Co.
About $33,000 of Lindstrom’s funding this year has come from individuals who donated less than $250. Lindstrom has now spent just over $1.6 million and closed out this latest reporting period with over $580,000 in cash on hand (he entered 2021 with just under $165,000 cash on hand).
Thibodeau, who joined the race late, accelerated fundraising this year but is still well behind her GOP competition. Overall, she has raised nearly $285,000 in cash throughout the campaign and has spent nearly $240,000. She ended the period with about $62,000 cash on hand.
Democrat Blood raised nearly $50,000 from individuals and $200 from other sources so far this year. She spent over $51,000. Overall, she has raised almost $124,000 in cash and has spent over $88,000, ending this period with nearly $36,000 cash on hand.
At this point in the 2014 gubernatorial race, Ricketts had raised the most of any candidate with $3.4 million. He, his wife and his parents had contributed a total of $1.5 million.
When the general election was over, Ricketts had spent $7.5 million and the Democrat he soundly defeated, Chuck Hassebrook, spent $3.2 million — the most money ever raised by a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Nebraska history.
The candidates’ next reports are due May 2. The primary is May 10.
Update: This story has been updated with Jim Pillen's official campaign financial report.
Herbster campaign, consulting firm looking for resolution in legal fight, lawyer says
Attorneys for a Nebraska consulting firm and the gubernatorial campaign of Charles W. Herbster are working quickly to resolve a legal fight involving allegations that the campaign improperly ended the firm’s services and owes money, according to a lawyer involved in the case.
Herbster’s campaign retained political consulting firm EZ Politix under a contract for Dec. 1, 2020, to May 10 of this year at a rate of $12,500 a month, according to a copy filed in court. The contract was signed by a campaign representative and Andrew Northwall, who was then president of EZ Politix.
Last August, EZ Politix sued the Herbster campaign. The campaign filed a countersuit in January. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a lawyer who’s representing EZ Politix in the case, said Tuesday that the parties were looking to resolve the lawsuit quickly.
Wayne didn’t offer further details. The Herbster campaign did not respond to multiple requests for an update on the case. Its lawyers did not respond to The World-Herald’s voicemail messages or an email. According to court records, neither party appeared for a court hearing in March.
The parties agreed in 2020 that, if either breached the contract, they had 30 days after notice to remedy the situation. After that, the other party could end the contract in writing. The campaign could end the contract without cause if it gave 90 days’ notice.
The lawsuit alleged that Herbster’s campaign unilaterally ended the contract and stopped making payments April 9, 2021, without providing notice, even though EZ Politix fulfilled its side of the agreement.
The company asked for $37,500, plus damages.
“We stand by our complaint, and simply ask that they pay their bill,” said Northwall when The World-Herald first reported on the lawsuit.
In its response, the Herbster campaign denied allegations and brought a counterclaim, alleging EZ Politix breached its contract and kept $62,500 in payments despite its “complete failure to perform.”
The countersuit alleges that the company’s principals, Northwall and Matt Butler, told the campaign that they had “no intention to comply” with the contract and “wanted to ‘see how far (Herbster) would go.’”
The campaign told EZ Politix that it breached the agreement in March 2021, the countersuit alleges, because it hadn’t provided agreed-upon services or any other services the campaign asked for. They scheduled a meeting to talk about the breach, according to the suit, but the company refused to attend.
According to the countersuit, EZ Politix also refused the campaign’s demand that it return the $62,500. The campaign is asking the court for that money, plus damages.
One thing the parties have in common: connections to former President Donald Trump.
Trump backed Herbster in the Nebraska governor’s race in October — an endorsement that has become the defining feature of the Falls City farmer and Republican businessman’s campaign. Meanwhile, Northwall’s LinkedIn profile lists him as chief operating officer at Trump Media & Technology Group, since December.
When The World-Herald called EZ Politix and asked if Northwall still worked there, the person who answered said he was still part-owner but had transitioned away from day-to-day operations to work for TMTG. The media company’s press contact did not respond to a request to confirm Northwall’s employment. Northwall declined to comment for this story.
His apparent new employer is the parent company behind Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform that has struggled to launch and gain traction. Politico and Reuters have reported that top Truth Social execs have recently quit, while national outlets have also reported Trump is frustrated with the platform’s lackluster, sputtering start.
GOP candidate Herbster advocates for prayer in schools at Omaha Chamber forum
One of the Republican front-runners in the race for Nebraska governor on Wednesday advocated for schools to teach prayer and scrap lessons that cast America in a negative light.
In response to a question about critical race theory at a wide-ranging forum hosted by the Greater Omaha Chamber, Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster said the country has lost “the moral compass of what made America great: That is God, the flag, and our families,” framing it as a “war.”
He defined critical race theory as teaching what’s wrong with the country. Schools should be teaching “reading, writing, arithmetic, prayer, and the flag salute and what made America great,” he said.
Critical race theory is an academic framework that views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue. It’s generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents often call it un-American and use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives. It has become a key talking point and wedge issue in the past year or so for Republican politicians, and has appeared often in ads for candidates in Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial primary.
After the forum, The World-Herald asked Herbster about the inclusion of “prayer” in that list and whether that creates a concern about the separation of church and state at publicly funded schools. Herbster stood firm.
“If you go back 40 or 50 years, we had prayer in the school systems,” he said. “We should have prayer in the school systems today. I’ll stand by that.”
The original question from the forum moderator, KETV’s Julie Cornell: “Please explain your definition of critical race theory. Do you think that racism exists in Nebraska? And if so, what can you do as governor to bridge that gap?” Candidates were given topics ahead of time, but not the specific questions, according to organizers.
Answers from the other two participants — State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau — diverged from Herbster’s. (Republican candidate Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent, declined to attend the forum and has declined all opportunities to debate his fellow candidates.)
Lindstrom said that “racism is everywhere,” and that part of bridging the gap as governor is realizing you’re a representative of the state and that the state needs to be welcoming to all.
Nebraska won’t just grow organically, he said. It requires drawing people to the state, including people of “different backgrounds, sexual orientation, creeds.”
He’s against critical race theory, he said to reporters after the forum. His campaign website includes that “Anti-American, divisive and left-wing propaganda like ‘Critical Race Theory’ has no place in our public schools.”
But he defined it as being taught more at the graduate level, not necessarily in K-12 education or in undergrad. He said it’s become a wedge issue to divide people, and any time there’s subject matter used to divide, he won’t support it.
“If it ever does get pushed down on a level that people misunderstand or can’t comprehend that, especially within K-12 education, I’m not gonna be for that if there’s any type of mandate to promote that,” he said.
Thibodeau contended that critical race theory has “taught division amongst our students” and said children need to learn how to think critically.
“We have a saying in our family: ‘Don’t come and say you can’t do it, come and say how are you going to do it?’ And that’s what we should be teaching in our schools, not roadblocks and not that people can’t do something because of the color of their skin,” she said.
In response to a question about how public schools and colleges should address the concepts of racial justice and inequity, Herbster said if they teach about the country’s founding and “the greatness of America, even though we made a lot of mistakes,” it would address that. Thibodeau focused her answer on initiatives outside of education, such as mentoring organizations.
Education came up at other points during the forum, which lasted about an hour and a half and touched on taxes, energy and more.
Lindstrom, whose campaign has focused heavily on cutting taxes, talked about the importance of rural broadband and education funding, laying out his vision of a system that more equitably provides state funding to districts without putting a strain on property owners. Thibodeau talked about ensuring every student is funded equally, focusing on students’ proficiency in English and math, and the importance of business leaders, colleges and trade schools showing young people in-state opportunities.
Herbster talked about promoting trades and his support for school choice while also advocating for protecting public school systems.