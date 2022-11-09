Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen names transition team

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday announced several officials who will take part in his transition into his first term as Nebraska's 41st governor.

In a press release Wednesday, Pillen named attorney Dave Lopez as his transition director. Lopez formerly served as Nebraska's assistant attorney general under both Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson. He currently works as an attorney and recently served as legal counsel for State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar in her lawsuit against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Others named to Pillen's transition team included campaign manager Kenny Zoeller, who will serve as transition policy director; deputy campaign manager John Gage, who will serve as transition communications adviser; and Ann Jablonski, who will be transition scheduler.

"I have full trust in these individuals to help lead my administration's efforts to cut government and grow our state," Pillen said in the press release.

More appointments will be announced during Pillen's transition period, which will last until January, when he officially takes office.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee won the governor's seat by an overwhelming margin during Tuesday's general election, defeating his opponent, State Sen. Carol Blood, by nearly 25 percentage points, according to unofficial results.

Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, one of the biggest supporters of Pillen's campaign, took to Twitter Wednesday morning to congratulate Pillen.

"I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition," Ricketts said in the tweet.

Ricketts is in Japan, where he was scheduled to be honored for his work to strengthen the agricultural relationship between Nebraska and Japan.