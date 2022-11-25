Nebraska Gov.-elect Pillen retains 3 more Ricketts-era cabinet members

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced earlier this week that he would retain three additional cabinet members from the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Jim Macy will continue in his role as the director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson will remain as the director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, also will remain in his position.

This adds to the list of Ricketts cabinet members that Pillen has decided to retain in his administration. Thus far, Pillen has retained eight Ricketts appointees.

Macy has served in his role since 2019. Before that, he worked in various positions in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for nearly 30 years.

He has faced scrutiny for his department's handling of what some have described as an environmental disaster in Mead, Nebraska, where the now-closed ethanol plant AltEn produced pesticide-laden corn waste. The plant's operations have been blamed for illness and widespread contamination.

The Nebraska Friends of the Environmental Trust called on Macy to resign last year, and he faced criticism from lawmakers for a perceived failure to act on dozens of complaints and environmental violations since 2015.

Macy has defended his department's efforts, telling lawmakers at the time that NDEE was using "all the tools we have available to us" to achieve compliance. The department then asked the state to sue AltEn, which it did in March 2021.

Pillen said in a press release that Macy will "continue his work to make government oversight more business-friendly and timely."

Jackson was named the administrative services director in 2018, and he concurrently serves as the state's human resources director. He is a Navy veteran who Pillen said has "been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded."

DAS has faced its own criticism related to Nebraska's procurement process. The state has encountered three high-profile procurement failures since 2007, including the recent contract with St. Francis Ministries to handle child welfare cases in the Omaha area. A report released this past week made 33 recommendations to improve the state's contracting process and practices.

Jackson said DAS, which handles most procurement for the state, intends to work with the Governor's Office and the Legislature to implement the recommendations.

Bolduc, who was appointed to lead the patrol in 2017, has been a law enforcement officer since 1986. Pillen said Bolduc has the "temperament, experience, and knowledge" to continue working in his position.

Bolduc was brought in to lead an agency embroiled in scandal. Ricketts fired Bolduc's predecessor for allegedly interfering in internal affairs investigations and ignoring a complaint by a female trooper who said she underwent a sexually invasive examination during a pre-employment physical.

Pillen previously announced he would retain five other Ricketts officials: John Albin, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor; Eric Dunning, director of the State Department of Insurance; John Hilgert, director of Veterans Affairs; Lee Will, state budget director; and Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Thus far, Pillen's lone non-Ricketts appointee is Sherry Vinton, who Pillen picked to lead the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. She would be the first woman to lead the department, replacing Steve Wellman, who has held the job since December 2017.