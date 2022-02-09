Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' canal proposal sees wave of support at hearing

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposal to build a canal and reservoir system to preserve water Nebraska gets from the South Platte River that enters from Colorado attracted a wave of support at a public hearing Wednesday.
Supporters of the plan told the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee that the project would be vital to maintaining flows and benefit the state as more people move to Colorado’s Front Range.
“If we don’t protect our water, we are undermining the very foundation of what our state economy is,” Ricketts testified. “There will be no prosperity if we don’t manage our water for the future.”
Along with the governor, supporters Wednesday included natural resources districts, agricultural groups, Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. However, environmental groups weren't as keen on the project.
Legislative Bill 1015 would give the state’s Department of Natural Resources the authority it needs to build and maintain a canal and reservoir system to divert water from the South Platte in Colorado — a project officials say would allow Nebraska to claim water in winter months under the 1923 South Platte River Compact.
The compact already ensures Nebraska 120 cubic feet per second between April 1 and Oct. 15. The canal would also allow the state to claim 500 cfs of water for irrigation outside that growing season.
Initial construction efforts of such a canal launched in 1891 but were abandoned because of financial troubles. Another pursuit in the 1980s faltered for not complying with the requirements of the Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act.
Potential routes for a canal and locations for reservoirs haven't been shared, and there's a long line of hurdles to clear before they could become a reality. And water experts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have pointed out that it's uncertain how much water Nebraska could actually get out of such a canal, an especially pertinent fact given the price tag.
Ricketts' proposed budget includes a $400 million transfer from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund, along with $100 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, to pay for the project.
According to a fiscal note, costs to complete the project would likely surpass that initial $500 million.
Ricketts called it a “bargain” compared to what Colorado seems ready to spend on water projects.
But LB 1015 doesn't specify the funding sources, which are detailed in separate bills. It gets specific about what the department would be able to do, allowing it to contract, get permits, acquire and own property, employ people and manage a new fund dedicated to the project. It also specifically authorizes the department to acquire real estate using eminent domain, as is allowed under the compact, and to resolve any disputes that come up.
When pitching the canal, state officials often cite projects in Colorado they say could deplete flows by 90%. However, Colorado officials have disputed those claims. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has previously said Ricketts’ comments seemed to “reflect a misunderstanding” of the state’s local roundtable process, and that the ideas shouldn't be interpreted as formally approved projects that will come to fruition.
Ricketts and others on Wednesday also mentioned a bill recently introduced in the Colorado Legislature that would require the state's water conservation board to prioritize funding water storage in the South Platte River basin.
State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature and sponsor of the bill, said that whether the 90% forecast is accurate is an “open question.”
“Whether that’s precise, I can’t say," he said. "But what’s inevitable is that growth will continue to up the demand on the Platte River unless we do something."
The canal would serve as “insurance,” he said, so that the state continues to get the water it’s entitled to under the compact.
Tom Riley, the director of the state Department of Natural Resources, called the project “central to water security” in the state. He said the estimated economic impact of losing "just a portion" of the water would be over $1 billion.
“In my 35 years as a water resources engineer practicing in the field I've never seen a more important water project for Nebraska,” he said.
Without it, if Colorado were to drastically deplete the water coming over the state line, he said Nebraska would have to make up for those losses — which today would mean using water from Lake McConaughy or the North Platte River system.
That means lake levels would be lower, impacting hydropower production and water supply for farmers and cities, he said.
Riley estimated that construction on the project could start as soon as 2025 and that the state could be using the canal within a decade.
Don Batie, a farmer who testified on behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other agricultural organizations, called the project a “bold move” that’s needed to protect water supply.
Joseph Citta with Nebraska Public Power District detailed the river flow’s journey across Nebraska, and how along with power production it contributes to recreation, groundwater recharge, the environment and irrigation supply.
“With few exceptions, water’s required for NPPD to provide low-cost and reliable power for the people of Nebraska,” he said.
John Winkler with the Omaha-based Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District said the effort would help Omaha and Lincoln, which rely partially or completely on the Platte River basin for water. Similarly, Elizabeth Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, testified that the 2012 drought offered a look at water shortage issues that would be ahead if flows were reduced.
“After reviewing the data, we believe the canal will assist in keeping water flow at its current level and offer some protection for the state in times of drought,” she said.
However, Al Davis, a lobbyist for the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club, listed several reasons the organization is opposed to the idea. The river, he said, is a “fragile ecosystem, which has already been dramatically altered by the interference of mankind.”
“Wildlife will pay the price for a frivolous and unnecessary project designed to produce more corn and more soybeans,” he said.
He also questioned the price, and said unanswered questions include whether the project is “viable and realistic,” how long lawsuits could delay construction, federal rules and regulations to be cleared, and more.
“There are far too many unanswered questions to tie up $500 million for decades when that money could be used for the immediate benefit of Nebraskans,” Davis said.
Representatives with Audubon Nebraska and the Nature Conservancy testified as neutral, also raising questions and concerns they’d like considered.
Throughout the hearing, Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha raised questions regarding whether Nebraska could accomplish the same goal without spending $500 million on the canal project. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he’s not opposed to the project, but he had concerns about liabilities that could be associated with the canal in the future. And, he said, he has a problem when he looks at the community he represents that’s seeking the same kind of investment but “it’s not being treated the same.”
Wayne has proposed spending $450 million of federal COVID-19 relief in North Omaha.
“My community’s telling me, ‘You’re going to spend $500 million on a canal for western Nebraska but we’re only getting $12 million in North Omaha?'” he said, referencing spending in the governor's proposal that's devoted to improvements along North 24th Street. “That’s the struggle that I’m dealing with.”
Near the end of the hearing, Wayne asked Hilgers if he’d be willing to consider allocating less money to the project and trying to negotiate with Colorado before triggering actual construction.
Hilgers resisted that idea: “I view this as a real ask for a real project that requires $500 million. If the goal, though, is to renegotiate, which I don't think that's the goal — the goal is to get this project done — it seems to me that the best way to do that is to put your strongest foot forward and then see what Colorado comes back with.”