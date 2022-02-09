Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' canal proposal sees wave of support at hearing

Initial construction efforts of such a canal launched in 1891 but were abandoned because of financial troubles. Another pursuit in the 1980s faltered for not complying with the requirements of the Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act.

Potential routes for a canal and locations for reservoirs haven't been shared, and there's a long line of hurdles to clear before they could become a reality. And water experts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have pointed out that it's uncertain how much water Nebraska could actually get out of such a canal, an especially pertinent fact given the price tag.

Ricketts' proposed budget includes a $400 million transfer from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund, along with $100 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, to pay for the project.

According to a fiscal note, costs to complete the project would likely surpass that initial $500 million.

Ricketts called it a “bargain” compared to what Colorado seems ready to spend on water projects.