LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen made a personal pitch for key pieces of his tax package at a series of public hearings Wednesday and Thursday.

Appearing before the Revenue Committee, the first-year governor argued for bills cutting the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates, capping the growth of school revenues and replacing community colleges' property tax revenues with state dollars.

Pillen described the measures, introduced on his behalf, as part of a package that achieves education reform, funding reform and tax policy reform. He also committed to working with lawmakers on crafting something that works.

"It's important to remember it's a process," he said. "It just doesn't happen overnight."

But two pieces of his package ran into stiff opposition.

On Thursday, community college leaders, students and supporters stood united against Legislative Bill 783, introduced by State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil. The measure would take away community colleges' property tax authority and replace those dollars with state funding.

On Wednesday, school officials and education organizations raised concerns about LB 589, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The bill would cap school revenues at 3% annual growth, with some flexibility allowed for growth in student numbers. School boards could approve larger increases with a supermajority vote.

The opponents of Murman's LB 783 said that relying on state funding would leave the colleges vulnerable to cuts when the state hits tough economic times and would take away local control and flexibility.

Nicole Sedlacek, speaking for the Nebraska Economic Developers Association, said communities and businesses need the colleges to respond quickly to local needs. She said she was concerned that ability would be lost if the colleges no longer controlled the majority of their budgets.

"Locally funded and governed community colleges are an asset to Nebraska," she said.

Although the bill calls for 3.5% annual increases in state funding, Neal Stenberg, a Southeast Community College board member, said future lawmakers would not be bound by that commitment. Others warned that cuts in state funding could potentially force up tuition, which would be the other source of support for the colleges.

But representatives of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and three other agricultural groups spoke in favor of the bill, saying Nebraska needs to do something to reduce property taxes in the state.

Murman called the bill "a step in fixing Nebraska's tax chaos," not to limit community college funding. He suggested there may be other ways to achieve the same ends.

Opponents of Briese's LB 589 said the proposed revenue caps would limit schools' ability to increase pay enough to fill teacher vacancies and cope with current inflation levels. Some warned that schools caught between rising costs and revenue caps could be forced to cut staff and programs.

"It will make it harder for school districts to do the job," said Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools.

Those speaking against the bill included representatives from the Nebraska State Education Association and the Greater Nebraska Schools Association and OpenSky Policy Institute.

Other districts and education groups took a neutral position on the bill, even as they raised many of the same objections as opponents. Under questioning by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, Chad Meisgeier, chief financial officer for the Millard Public Schools, acknowledged that the choice to testify neutral was influenced by the governor's proposal to increase school funding.

But Briese said his bill would ensure that the governor's proposed increases in state support for K-12 education translate into property tax relief. He said the revenue caps and increased funding need to be considered in tandem.

"Without this cap, the educational funding package likely doesn't get out of the gate," he said.

Fewer people spoke on the measures to reduce the top income tax rate. Those included LB 804 and LB 806, introduced by Sen. Brad von Gillern of Omaha. They would speed up already approved individual and corporate rate cuts, moving to the target rate of 5.84% next year rather than by 2027.

LB 754, introduced by Linehan, would phase in deeper rate cuts for both individual and corporate income taxes. It would bring the top rate down to 3.99% by 2027. An amendment offered Thursday would apply the lower rate to the top two individual tax brackets and both corporate brackets.

Several business groups testified in favor of the bills, including the Nebraska, Lincoln and Greater Omaha chambers of commerce, along with the Nebraska Bankers Association, Blueprint Nebraska and the Nebraska Federation of Individual Business. They said Nebraska needs to reduce its tax rate to compete with other states and keep people and businesses from leaving.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director of OpenSky, opposed the measures. She raised concerns about whether Nebraska would be able to sustain the cuts in the future and said the tax cuts would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest 20% of Nebraskans, while providing nothing for those in the lowest earning 20%.

"Lower taxes are not a silver bullet for a thriving economy, particularly when directed at the top income brackets," she said.

