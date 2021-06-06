Nebraska Gov. Ricketts stirs up opposition to Biden's 30-by-30 conservation plan

That Nebraska has become the center of the storm over the initiative has perplexed some supporters who claim opponents haven’t read the plan. Those supporters claim the furor is mostly about pumping up Ricketts’ conservative political credentials.

But Ricketts insists this is about bad policy, and told farmers and ranchers to be wary of new attempts by the federal government to tell them how to manage their land. He urged them to watch out for attempts to put more property into permanent conservation easements, to read “the fine print” in land set-aside contracts with the federal government, and to be on the lookout for new efforts to buy more land near existing parks and refuges.

In a state where 97% of all property is now in private hands, placing 30% in federal control would be a massive change, and would shift the property tax load onto private landowners, Ricketts said.

Some nodded in agreement. One man questioned whether the federal government would resort to using eminent domain to seize private lands.

While Ricketts said he doubted if condemnation could be used, he didn’t reject that Washington, D.C., wanted more control over their farming and ranching operations, and would be seeking property in quiet, “under the radar” ways.