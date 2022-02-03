Nebraska governor candidates talk taxes, workforce at chamber forum

Six candidates for Nebraska governor offered their visions for reforming the state’s tax system and addressing workforce woes Thursday at a forum hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and News Channel Nebraska in Lincoln.
Republican candidates Charles W. Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau shared a stage with the lone Democrat in the race, Carol Blood.
Unlike a debate, where candidates may have a chance to respond to one another’s answers, the gubernatorial hopefuls were provided a list of questions beforehand and offered their remarks one by one.
The big topics: taxes, workforce and innovation. But that agenda did not stop candidates from occasionally veering into more contentious territory.
In his answer to a question about making Nebraska more competitive in innovation, Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer from Columbus, mentioned ending abortion.
“Just where would we be if we didn’t slaughter 220,000 babies in the last 49 years?" he said.
And in his closing argument, Herbster, a businessman who regularly touts his ties to former President Donald Trump, said he would crack down on illegal immigration and drugs as governor.
“If we can’t close the border down south, I’m gonna close the border in Nebraska,” he said.
When The World-Herald asked what he meant by that afterward, Herbster said: "Every state has people that's being sent by the federal government into that state. As governor, if I'm aware that we have a bus or a plane or a group of people coming in as illegal immigrants that's bringing in drugs and crime to our state — and that's what's coming across the (U.S.-Mexico) border, I spent three days there — you can be assured I'm going to meet 'em wherever they park."
His comment resembled remarks Trump made in announcing his candidacy in 2015, when he said Mexican immigrants are “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people,” the Associated Press reported.
On the state's tax system, all six candidates identified problems and some articulated specific strategies to address them.
Some said they would work with stakeholders to find the right approach.
"I will work with chambers, Farm Bureau, local governments in order to ensure that the tax plan I deliver to the Legislature has the broad support of every Nebraskan, and I have already started this," said Thibodeau, a former state senator.
One candidate, Ridenour, an information technology manager from Elkhorn, advocated for an “epic consumption tax” — a plan to replace existing taxes with a consumption tax on all services and new goods. Previous efforts in the Legislature to establish such a system have failed to gain support.
Pillen opposes the plan, and Blood said that it’s unfair to people who’ve been paying income tax their whole life and that the math doesn’t work in the long term. Lindstrom said the idea, as it stands now, creates too many problems. Herbster, who previously endorsed the consumption tax plan, stopped short of full-throated support Thursday and named a consumption tax among options that need to be considered.
Pillen, who had raised more money than any other candidate at the end of last year, argued for running the state like a business and talked about bringing urban and rural communities together for “transformative change.” Property taxes affect more than just farmers and ranchers, he said.
Blood and Lindstrom, both state senators, called upon their tenures in public office and referenced specific policies they’ve supported or would support to change the state's tax system.
Blood talked about the importance of ending underfunded and unfunded state mandates for local governments that result in higher property taxes. She has introduced a resolution in the Legislature this year on that issue.
“No matter what sexy talk you hear about taxes, you will never see real property tax relief until that is resolved,” she said.
Among legislative efforts he’s supported to lower income tax, Lindstrom mentioned a bill he sponsored to phase out state income taxes on Social Security benefits, and his bill this year to make that happen more quickly than originally planned. That bill recently received first-round approval in the Legislature.
He also mentioned his current work on education funding and using flush state coffers to “build a foundation” to grow the state and invest in existing initiatives that help businesses, such as the ImagiNE Nebraska program that offers business tax incentives.
“As governor, that is the first thing that we're going to tackle, is going into session in 2023, putting together a plan with the senators — with the Legislature — that tackles all of these things that have been talked about for years,” he said. “We are making steps and strides this session.”
Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped to a new national low in data released last month: 1.7%. Lindstrom said that's not a good sign for the state's workforce.
"Low unemployment rates make for good headlines, but they don’t make for a good workforce situation," he said.
He and Thibodeau offered examples of successful efforts in communities across the state. Lindstrom talked about public-private partnerships, workforce housing and attracting young people who want walkability, amenities and a main street with attractions such as wineries and breweries. He also called for shifting the state's messaging away from the idea that Nebraska is "not for everyone." And Thibodeau said Norfolk, where a strategic plan has come to fruition to prevent brain drain, offers a great example for the state.
Pillen talked about letting communities solve their own problems by getting government out of their way and about the importance of workforce housing. Communities can lower the cost via public-private partnerships, he said, or sometimes by using tax-increment financing, known as TIF.
"Workforce housing is essential for our communities to grow, and every community needs to know they can figure it out for themselves," he said.
Blood said the state needs good, nonpartisan immigration policy. She said she would address problems with licensure in the state that make it harder for people to find work and would include people in the 18- to 34-year-old age group in planning.
"Until we hear their voices, until we address those issues of child care, of housing, of a workplace environment, of a community where they feel welcome — we are going to continue to have that brain drain, we're going to continue have people going to other states," she said.