Nebraska governor candidates talk taxes, workforce at chamber forum

“As governor, that is the first thing that we're going to tackle, is going into session in 2023, putting together a plan with the senators — with the Legislature — that tackles all of these things that have been talked about for years,” he said. “We are making steps and strides this session.”

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped to a new national low in data released last month: 1.7%. Lindstrom said that's not a good sign for the state's workforce.

"Low unemployment rates make for good headlines, but they don’t make for a good workforce situation," he said.

He and Thibodeau offered examples of successful efforts in communities across the state. Lindstrom talked about public-private partnerships, workforce housing and attracting young people who want walkability, amenities and a main street with attractions such as wineries and breweries. He also called for shifting the state's messaging away from the idea that Nebraska is "not for everyone." And Thibodeau said Norfolk, where a strategic plan has come to fruition to prevent brain drain, offers a great example for the state.