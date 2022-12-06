Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

LINCOLN — Jim Pillen's administration will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident.

Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.

That doesn't mean, however, that he plans to work remotely. Even now, Pillen said most days he wakes up early to make the roughly 75-mile trek to Lincoln, where he typically stays until at least 5:30 p.m.

"Working for Nebraskans, I'll be in Lincoln, I'll be in the Capitol, I'll be all over the state," Pillen said.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman, who left office in 2015, was the last governor to occupy the mansion. Similar to Pillen, Gov. Pete Ricketts opted to live in Omaha and commute to Lincoln most days. Ricketts spokeswoman Alex Reuss said the governor occasionally would spend nights in the mansion depending on his schedule. Ricketts is leaving after eight years as governor due to term limits.

Pillen also said he and his wife likely will spend some nights in the mansion as well, and he plans to host some events there during his term.

"We recognize how important it is to share the residence with Nebraskans," Pillen said.

The lack of a full-time resident doesn't mean the mansion, located at 1425 H St., is completely vacant. Michelle Potts, administrator of the state's building division in the Department of Administrative Services (DAS), said the mansion offers public tours by appointment every Thursday, and the governor typically uses the space to host meetings and other events throughout the year.

Though no staff are specifically assigned to the mansion, Potts said the building division often sends workers there for maintenance. The Governor's Office is in charge of such day-to-day operations as cleaning. Potts said her office maintains the building "from top to bottom," from the roofing to the grounds.

The operating budget for the residence has been approximately $180,000 to $200,000 for the last few years, according to Eric Maher, communications director with DAS. Potts said the operating budget doesn't change based on whether the current governor is living there full time.

A branch of the Nebraska State Patrol also has an office and designated parking spaces in the mansion for security, Potts said. However, the patrol contingent is headquartered wherever the current governor's primary residence is. In Pillen's case, that will be Columbus.

Reuss said there's no extra security costs if the governor doesn't reside in the mansion aside from the added cost of gas involved in securely transporting the person to and from Lincoln.

The mansion formally opened nearly 65 years ago in early 1958 at a cost of $200,000, according to a state document. The building boasts 27 major rooms and 15,340 square feet of space, according to the Governor's Office. It was renovated in 1997 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.

During his campaign for governor, Pillen stressed his desire to cut government spending. He told The World-Herald, however, that he has no desire to explore selling the mansion.

"It's an important part of our history," he said.