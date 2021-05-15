Nebraska governor's office amends media credentialing form amid press freedom concerns

Sarah Matthews, a lawyer for the Reporters Committee, also wondered about the need for a media outlet to provide a link to its reporting.

"I hope this does not mean that credentialing decisions will be made on the basis of the perceived viewpoint of an applicant’s reporting, as this would violate the First Amendment," Matthews said.

Essex said that Media of Nebraska "will monitor implementation of this process with great interest and watchfulness that the office makes its decisions consistent with First Amendment principles.”

The controversy was sparked in early April after The World-Herald reported that an online news outlet, NOISE Omaha, had been denied access to the governor's press briefings at the State Capitol and blocked from posing questions to Ricketts via email.

Gage, in the story, said that NOISE (which stands for "North Omaha Information Support Everyone”) was rejected because it was an "advocacy organization funded by liberal donors.” He also said NOISE was unlike traditional media outlets that normally attend the briefings.