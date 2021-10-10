Nebraska Governor's Office blocks release of nonprofit’s prison data analysis

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

A nonprofit that’s been collecting and analyzing a trove of criminal justice data has made presentations to Nebraska officials who may use the information to shape solutions addressing critical issues in the state’s prison system. So far though, the content of those presentations, made in closed-door meetings, has not been made public despite requests, prompting concern from Nebraska’s leading civil liberties advocacy organization.

The working group formed earlier this year after state leaders successfully applied for funding to address challenges facing Nebraska’s state prisons, which are among the most overcrowded in the U.S. The group, which is receiving technical assistance from the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute, intends to use the findings to prepare for legislative and administrative actions in 2022.

While participants have provided updates on the process when asked, their actual findings have not been disclosed.

The group of over a dozen officials — which spans branches of government and multiple levels of the justice system — is not considered a public body, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ spokesperson Taylor Gage.

This week, Ricketts called the current part of the process the “data collection stage.”