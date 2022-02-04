Nebraska governor's race: 'Tiger King' star helps Sen. Blood shut down fake Twitter account

In a statement Friday, state GOP Executive Director Taylor Gage said he was not aware of the genesis of the website or the deactivated Twitter account but added that "the Nebraska Republican Party strongly opposes liberal Carol Blood's bid for governor."

Blood doesn't think that the fundraising link is a coincidence.

She said she and others reported the account to no avail. Then she contacted Baskin about the use of her image last weekend, she said. Baskin contacted Twitter, and the account was suspended, according to Blood.

On Sunday, Baskin responded to a tweet from the now-defunct account: “This account has been reported to Twitter for using my photo without my permission for their smear campaign against someone I don't even know."

Blood cited legal concerns about using Baskin's image. She also said the account appears to be part of an overall shift toward dirty politics. Blood mentioned a 2020 legislative race in southeast Nebraska that got especially heated and involved accusations of racism and lies. Janet Palmtag, a Nebraska City real estate agent who lost that race to Sen. Julie Slama, has sued the state GOP for defamation.