Nebraska health care workers first in line for coronavirus vaccine

LINCOLN — Nebraska officials unveiled a plan Monday that would give health care workers the first spot in line for a coronavirus vaccine.
Vulnerable people and other essential workers would get the next spots in line. But local rates of COVID-19 cases and rates of hospitalization, among other factors, could determine which of those groups get priority if the amount of vaccine is limited.
Vaccinations would be provided to the general public only after the state has plenty of vaccine available, according to Angela Ling, the incident commander for the Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division.
“Our goal is to ensure fair and equitable access and distribution of the vaccine in a way that provides the most protection for Nebraskans as quickly as possible,” she said.
But, at a press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts, Ling said many details remain unknown. Chief among them is when a vaccine may be available. Federal officials have said a vaccine may be ready yet this year, possibly by late November.
More than 150 coronavirus vaccines are in development across the world, and multiple vaccine candidates have gotten to the third phase of trials, meaning that they are being tried in a broad range of people over a period of time to see if they are safe and effective.
In preparation, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to develop a vaccine distribution plan by Nov. 1, including ways to speed up regulatory processes.
Support Local Journalism
Jeri Weberg-Bryce, immunization program manager for HHS, said federal officials have reviewed the Nebraska plan and given feedback on it already. She said the plan is expected to change as new information comes out.
So far, the plan outlines how the vaccine would be distributed and to which categories of health care providers. It lists groups of people for vaccination by order of priority and tells how the state will determine the number of vaccine doses to distribute to local areas. It describes the requirements for vaccine storage and handling and for documentation.
Yet to be seen is how the federal government will allocate the vaccine among states and how quickly doses can be manufactured. The vaccine itself will be paid for by the federal government, but it’s not clear yet who will pay the costs for administering the vaccine.
The vaccine or vaccines that win approval will determine some steps, such as whether and when people need a second dose of the vaccine and the requirements for storage and handling of the vaccine. One vaccine candidate requires storage at 112 degrees below zero, while another couple require storage at near zero.
“There’s going to be more details to come,” Ricketts said.
One big unknown will be how many people agree to be vaccinated. Some national polls have suggested a large amount of hesitancy about the vaccination.
The governor reiterated on Monday that he will not mandate coronavirus vaccinations. Nebraska does not currently mandate any vaccinations for adults, although state law requires certain vaccinations for schoolchildren. The law would have to be changed before the coronavirus could be added to the list of required school immunizations.
Videos: Life in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing.
Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history.
Mom surprises senior with graduation party that included a band and a food truck
A mariachi band performs for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been …
The Nebraska National Guard helps with a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …
The American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossibl…
Three friends gather for a little social distancing dance party in Omaha.
Restaurants and bars in Nebraska are finding new ways to reach their customers amid social distancing.
A group of Omaha area inventors are using their 3D printers to help make face shields for health care workers.
The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyo…
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-o…
Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 2…
Nebraska churches have been adapting to social distancing regulations by having online services from buildings void of parishioners.
The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into …
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.