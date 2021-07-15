Nebraska horse racing group, which led fight for casinos, opposes proposals for new tracks

Earlier Friday, State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chairman of the General Affairs Committee, responded to the influx of new track-and-casino proposals by announcing that he wants to limit the number of casinos in the state.

He said he will introduce legislation in January capping the number of casino licenses that could be approved, although he has not decided what that number should be. He expects to work out that number in consultation with other senators, the public and the industry.

“From my perspective, I believe that a limit on the number of such operations is consistent with both the will of the voters and Nebraska values,” Briese said, adding that it would be more difficult to regulate a larger number of casinos.

Voters passed a trio of ballot initiatives last year that authorized the casinos. The measures included a constitutional amendment allowing casino gambling at licensed horse race tracks and two laws regulating the casinos and earmarking most of the tax revenue to property tax relief.

At the time of the vote, Nebraska had six race tracks, in Grand Island, Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings, which meant the potential for six casinos.