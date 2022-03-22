Nebraska income, property tax cut package suffers setback but will return

LINCOLN — Opponents of cutting Nebraska's top corporate and individual income tax rates won a temporary victory in the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, pulled her tax cut plan off the legislative agenda after opponents blocked consideration of a key amendment. Her move means Legislative Bill 939 is dead for this year.

The amendment would have combined property tax relief measures with the income tax cuts. Linehan said the combination was critical to winning enough votes to overcome a filibuster and get the bill passed.

"This bill has got to pass, so one way or another, we'll get it done," she said.

Despite the setback, the Revenue Committee regrouped and started over. In a hastily called executive session, the committee replaced the original language in a different bill, LB 919, with the income and property tax combination amendment, then advanced that measure to the full Legislature.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said he doesn't know how soon he will schedule the new bill for debate. But he said he is trying to keep the budget and tax bills moving along together.

The Legislature advanced the last piece of the main budget package on Tuesday morning. Lawmakers are slated to debate how to spend the state's $1.04 billion worth of federal pandemic money on Wednesday. The Appropriations Committee advanced a proposal that would use $1.03 billion worth of the money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha led the filibuster that stopped LB 939. She said she supports tax cuts that would benefit lower- and middle-income taxpayers but objected to directing the tax cuts only to people in the top tax bracket.

She also raised concerns about the cost to the state once the cuts were fully implemented. By fiscal year 2024-25, the combination amendment and a separate bill exempting Social Security benefits from income taxes would reduce state revenues by $565 million.

"This bill will ultimately bankrupt the state," Cavanaugh said.

But Sen. Tom Briese of Albion argued that Nebraska needs to bring down its top income tax rate to be competitive with surrounding states and attract new people and businesses. He said the combination amendment would help property owners as well, accusing opponents of being against tax relief.

"Are you going to vote for Nebraska taxpayers or are you going to stand in the way?" he asked.

The combination amendment would ratchet down the top corporate and individual income tax rates to 5.84% but at a slower pace than originally proposed in LB 939. Under current law, the top corporate rate is 7.5% for this year and is slated to drop to 7% next year. The top individual rate is 6.84% now.

The combination amendment would increase property tax relief by allowing property owners to claim new refundable income tax credits equal to a portion of what they paid in community college property taxes.

The new credit program would be similar to one created by LB 1107 two years ago, which offsets a portion of what property owners pay in school property taxes. The LB 1107 program currently provides $548 million worth of credits, equal to about one-quarter of school property taxes.

The proposed community college credit program would start at $50 million this year and ramp up to $195 million by 2026. At full implementation, the program could offset around three-quarters of community college property taxes.

The combination amendment would fix the size of the LB 1107 program at $560.7 million for 2023. Once reaching the maximum value set by the amendment, the school and community college credit programs would be allowed to grow by the same percentage that property valuations in the state grow, up to a 5% maximum.

Lawmakers never reached an amendment proposed by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, which would have given $200 cash to every Nebraskan this year while cutting the tax rate on a middle-income tax bracket starting next year. He said the proposal would return tax money to people while having less effect on future state revenues.

LB 939 had cleared the first of three rounds of debate on a 40-1 vote, but several senators said they backed it only to keep the bill in play.

