Nebraska inks $147 million emergency contract with Omaha-area child welfare contractor

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has sharply criticized the decision to contract with St. Francis, said it is difficult to assess the new deal without knowing all of the details.

“I recognize that (the department) is doing the best that they can with a terrible situation, which has been a blight on child welfare in both Nebraska and Kansas,” she said. “The sooner we can work towards a new, fully vetted solution for the children and the work force, the better.”

St. Francis won the Nebraska job by offering to do it for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost. The new contract erases that difference in cost.

The original contract called for St. Francis to be paid up to $41.4 million for the fiscal year ending June 30 and up to $43.5 million for the next fiscal year.