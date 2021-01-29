Nebraska inks $147 million emergency contract with Omaha-area child welfare contractor

LINCOLN — State officials announced Friday evening that they reached a new $147.3 million contract agreement to keep a Kansas-based contractor managing child welfare cases in the Omaha area.
The emergency, no-bid contract will allow the embattled St. Francis Ministries to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties through February 2023.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, has said the state was negotiating the new contract “to maintain continuity of services” in the Omaha area.
“The department has never wavered from doing what’s right for children and families in Nebraska," she said Friday. "We remain steadfast in our obligation to ensure the best possible supports are in place for those we serve in the Eastern Service Area."
The agreement will allow St. Francis to be paid up to $68.9 million for the first year and up to $78.4 million for the next 13 months, and it reimburses the agency for a $10.5 million shortfall.
According to HHS, the agreement also includes "enhanced" requirements that address caseload sizes, staffing requirements, recruitment of relative foster homes and implementation of the Family First Federal Prevention Services Act.
The two-year agreement replaces a five-year contract signed in July 2019 after a competitive bidding process. Officials provided no immediate explanation for the difference in length of the contracts.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who has sharply criticized the decision to contract with St. Francis, said it is difficult to assess the new deal without knowing all of the details.
“I recognize that (the department) is doing the best that they can with a terrible situation, which has been a blight on child welfare in both Nebraska and Kansas,” she said. “The sooner we can work towards a new, fully vetted solution for the children and the work force, the better.”
St. Francis won the Nebraska job by offering to do it for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost. The new contract erases that difference in cost.
The original contract called for St. Francis to be paid up to $41.4 million for the fiscal year ending June 30 and up to $43.5 million for the next fiscal year.
Interim St. Francis CEO William Clark told state lawmakers last week that the agency was short about $25 million for the current fiscal year and had about a $10 million shortfall for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
He said the agency would run out of money for its Omaha-area operation by Feb. 12 unless HHS officials agreed to a new contract by Friday.
The original contract was negotiated largely by two St. Francis executives who have since been removed by the organization's board after a whistleblower report of serious financial mismanagement.
Clark acknowledged that St. Francis failed to bid the Nebraska contract properly. He said the shortfall in the contract has been one of the top financial problems facing the agency.
Aubrey Mancuso, executive director of Voices for Children in Nebraska, questioned St. Francis' financial stability and the quality of care it provides.
She said the state should work on taking back case management responsibilities in the Omaha area. State workers oversee child welfare cases in the rest of the state, after a disastrous attempt to privatize case management statewide in 2009.
