Nebraska, Iowa governors join call for end to federal COVID emergency

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and 23 other governors Monday in calling for President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In a letter to the president, the group said the federal emergency declaration is costing states "hundreds of millions of dollars" by requiring them to keep additional patients on their Medicaid rolls.

"While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us," they wrote. "We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic — we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect our communities from COVID-19."

The letter noted that Biden himself said the "pandemic is over" during an interview with 60 Minutes.

"Nebraska ended our State of Emergency in June of 2021, and we have returned to a life of normalcy," Ricketts said. "Most of America has done the same. It’s time for the Biden administration to end the federal public health emergency and allow our nation to move forward.”

The federal public health emergency has been in place since Jan. 27, 2020, and has been extended several times. The latest extension lasts through Jan. 11 but it is expected to be renewed for another 90 days since the federal government has not given notice of its expiration.

The administration has promised to give at least 60 days notice before the emergency ends. Health policy experts have raised concerns about ending the emergency in January, while communities are dealing with increases in COVID cases, plus influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Ricketts and the other governors urged Biden to let the emergency expire in April, the end of the next 90-day period. They said the emergency has artificially added to Medicaid numbers because it prohibits states from removing people who are no longer eligible for coverage.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the states said they have added 20 million people to the Medicaid rolls, an increase of 30%, and those numbers continue to climb as the emergency is extended.

Although the federal government is picking up more of the cost for Medicaid under the emergency, the states said they are having to pay more as well to cover people.

