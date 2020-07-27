Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers back defense spending bills that include 3% raises for troops

“We’re also taking the much-needed step to secure our national security supply chain from adversaries like China, and provide our military families with resources they need,” Ernst said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, pointed to amendments he backed such as a study on protecting U.S. personnel from cyberattacks that exploit their personal information and recommendations to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity more broadly.

“The Chinese Communist Party is executing an aggressive anti-American strategy with mega propaganda campaigns, threatening maneuvers in the South China Sea, and hostile cyber operations,” Sasse said. “Americans have to make serious investments in our defense apparatuses, and that is what this bill does.”

All three Nebraska House members voted in favor of their version, as did Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is on the House Armed Services Committee and pointed to threats facing America.