Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers hail Ginsburg as a 'trailblazer' and 'tireless fighter for equality'

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa issued her own statement that said her heart is with Ginsburg’s children and their entire family.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force to be reckoned with. She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family. Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics.”

Iowa Democrats highlighted a “Breaking” email sent by the Ernst campaign to solicit campaign donations shortly after news of Ginsburg’s death broke. That appeal for donations was tied to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Ernst said the email never should have gone out.

“Though I never saw it, it was sent out under my name and I take responsibility for it,” she said. “Tonight, my prayers are with the family of Justice Ginsburg.”

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, praised Ginsburg as an advocate for women’s rights.