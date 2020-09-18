Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers hail Ginsburg as a 'trailblazer' and 'tireless fighter for equality'

WASHINGTON — Midlands lawmakers issued statements with warm words about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after news broke Friday evening that she had died.
But none of the four Republican senators representing Nebraska and Iowa had any comment on whether her seat should be filled by President Donald Trump before the upcoming election.
“For more than a quarter century on the highest court in the land, Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for greater justice, equality and opportunity for all people,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. “She was a trailblazer in so many ways and for so many people. Her sharp legal mind, tenacity and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come.”
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the position. Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee and used his position to block Garland from even receiving a hearing because it was a presidential election year.
Grassley has previously said that he wouldn’t hold a hearing on a nominee in 2020 but that it’s also not up to him, as he’s no longer the panel’s chairman.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa issued her own statement that said her heart is with Ginsburg’s children and their entire family.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force to be reckoned with. She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family. Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics.”
Iowa Democrats highlighted a “Breaking” email sent by the Ernst campaign to solicit campaign donations shortly after news of Ginsburg’s death broke. That appeal for donations was tied to the Supreme Court.
In a statement, Ernst said the email never should have gone out.
“Though I never saw it, it was sent out under my name and I take responsibility for it,” she said. “Tonight, my prayers are with the family of Justice Ginsburg.”
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, praised Ginsburg as an advocate for women’s rights.
“From the earliest days of her legal career to her twenty-seven year term as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a tireless fighter for equality and equal protection under the law — and she will be sorely missed,” Axne said. “I am deeply saddened that our country moves forward now without her voice, but I know that we will carry the spirit of her work with us and continue her work toward a more just and fair nation for all.”
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Ginsburg was a champion of the Constitution, the rule of law and justice.
“She stood up to injustice, fought for what is right and more often than not, she won. We, and our nation, are all better because of her legacy,” Kleeb said. “She was more than a feminist icon. She fought to include women in the fundamental statement that defines America — We The People.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., offered a brief statement:
“I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and join all Americans in recognizing her dedicated 27 years of service on the Supreme Court.”
