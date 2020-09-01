Nebraska is only state not continuing emergency supplemental food assistance during pandemic

The woman spoke on the condition that she not to be identified because she lives in a rural area and is concerned about the reaction of neighbors. Normally, she said, she gets $16 a month of food assistance through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. The supplemental assistance bumped that up to $194 a month.

The extra assistance that Nebraska offered for March through July helped her lose weight and reduce her blood pressure because it made it possible for her to buy fruits and vegetables, she said.

"I sat there and cried because I was eating a lettuce salad and it was such a treat," she said.

A federal coronavirus relief bill allowed states to boost SNAP benefits to the maximum level for all recipients. Nebraska did so for March through July but did not join the other 49 states in offering the additional aid for August. Thirteen states, including Iowa, already have applied to continue through September.

Ricketts' spokesman referred questions about the additional food assistance to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.