Nebraska is sending 200 more National Guard troops to D.C. for inauguration security

The Nebraska National Guard is sending 200 additional personnel to Washington, D.C., to provide security during the presidential inauguration next week, Guard officials said Wednesday.

The security personnel who will deploy to Washington are still being identified and notified, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska Guard spokesman. They are being drawn from several units in both the Army and Air National Guard.

Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized the deployment of additional troops Tuesday and it was approved late in the day Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state's adjutant general.

The soldiers and airmen are expected to leave this weekend, possibly aboard military transport aircraft, Ingalsbe said. They are in addition to 30 personnel who had already committed to serve during the inauguration, providing communications, food service, administrative and religious support. Many of those airmen have already deployed.

The extra personnel are being sent in response to a request by the District of Columbia National Guard earlier this week. On Monday, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau in Washington, authorized up to 15,000 troops to provide security for the inauguration.