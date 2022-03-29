Nebraska lake, canal projects advance in Legislature

LINCOLN — Two proposed water projects in Nebraska continued to flow through the Legislature on Tuesday, and now need to pass only one more round of debate before they become law.

Both bills have seen support among lawmakers, who regard the projects as beneficial to increasing Nebraska's tourism, and guaranteeing the state's water supply from Colorado. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who introduced both bills, described the lake project as a "win-win-win" for Nebraska.

"If we hit it, it's going to be a home run," Hilgers said.

State Sen. Megan Hunt felt otherwise, referring to the lake as "a vanity project." Hunt called out other senators for fighting to lower taxes while also supporting both projects, which she deemed wasteful spending.

"It feels like an episode of 'Parks and Recreation,'" Hunt said.

The state plans to allocate about $53 million out of its cash reserve for the canal project this year. Hunt said the lake will also take about $20 million out of the budget, but early estimates put the total cost of the lake at over $1 billion. Hilgers said he hopes to have more than 90% of the cost covered by private funds.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha also criticized the lake, calling the idea "bananas." She argued that it would bring about ongoing expenses for upkeep, and draw tourism away from other bodies of water in Nebraska.

Additionally, Cavanaugh argued that the people near a potential site don't want a lake there. Past proposals to create a lake between Omaha and Lincoln faced stiff opposition because they would have flooded the Ashland area. The current proposal would not involve flooding Ashland — the bill actually prohibits negative impacts to Ashland and surrounding communities.

Cavanaugh said property owners don't want to give up their land so the state can build a lake. Though Hilgers said he hopes to avoid exercising eminent domain, Cavanaugh and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard doubted that would be possible.

"I don't think you'll accomplish this without eminent domain," Erdman said.

Despite this, Hilgers asserted that he does not plan to use eminent domain, and pointed out that the final site for the lake has not been identified yet.

LB 1023 establishes a framework for the lake development, but Hilgers said the project would take years to reach fruition. He said the effort could ultimately come up dry if further study shows that the project would harm Lincoln’s drinking water supply or run afoul of environmental laws.

It also could be derailed if backers cannot get enough money or are unable to acquire land, he said.

The canal project would carry out the provisions of a nearly century-old compact with Colorado. Under the compact, Nebraska can lay claim to 500 cubic feet per second of water for irrigation use between Oct. 15 and April 1 if the canal is built.

Critics questioned whether the project would hurt the state's working relationship with Colorado.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she contacted Colorado officials to see how much negotiating Nebraska officials have done with them, and found that the state engineer had not even been notified of the project. She said this could hurt Nebraska's ability to negotiate with Colorado on future projects.

"I don't know that we're being good neighbors," Blood said.

In response, Hilgers said that negotiations weren't necessary because Nebraska already has the legal right to build the canal under the compact. Without the canal, however, Colorado can keep all of the additional water outside of irrigation season.

"If we continue to drag our feet and do nothing, then we're going to lose that water forever," said Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte.

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln questioned the logistics of the project, asking whether it was necessary to spend money and resources building the canal when the water coming from the South Platte River would ultimately end up in Nebraska anyway.

However, several senators pointed out that the project would also build reservoirs that would collect additional water during the summer, benefitting residents.

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

