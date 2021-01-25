Nebraska law bars unemployment benefits for DACA workers; lawmaker wants to change that

Alexis Steele, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha, was among those testifying at the public hearing in support of the bill. She said it would correct an “oversight.” She said Nebraska law treats unemployment checks as public benefits, which are not available to most groups of immigrants, instead of earned benefits.

Under LB 298, immigrants would have to prove that they were authorized to work when they earned the unemployment benefits and when they collected them.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin opposed the bill. He said that, as introduced, it would put Nebraska out of compliance with federal unemployment laws and jeopardize the 5.4% federal unemployment tax credit available to employers. That credit is worth more than $411 million a year.

Albin said he is working with McDonnell to find compromise language that would meet federal requirements.

But he could not answer a question posed by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who asked whether Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration would support the bill if compromise language can be found. Albin said that question had not been discussed by the administration.