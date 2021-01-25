Nebraska law bars unemployment benefits for DACA workers; lawmaker wants to change that

LINCOLN — Last year, some 300 laid-off Nebraska workers missed out on the unemployment benefits that helped thousands of other workers stay afloat after the pandemic ripped through the economy.
On Monday, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha urged colleagues to change state law so they can receive the payments.
He said the problem affects some immigrants who have authorization to work in the U.S., particularly those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The Obama-era program covers thousands of young adults who grew up in the U.S. after being brought into the country illegally as children.
While those immigrants can work legally in the U.S., Nebraska law bars them from receiving unemployment benefits. The prohibition applies even though their employers are required to pay unemployment insurance taxes on their behalf, he said.
McDonnell urged the Business and Labor Committee to fix the situation by advancing Legislative Bill 298. He said Nebraska is the last state with such a prohibition.
“These are the employees of employers who have done everything correct,” he said. “It’s not something that’s handed out to them; it’s something they earned.”
Alexis Steele, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha, was among those testifying at the public hearing in support of the bill. She said it would correct an “oversight.” She said Nebraska law treats unemployment checks as public benefits, which are not available to most groups of immigrants, instead of earned benefits.
Under LB 298, immigrants would have to prove that they were authorized to work when they earned the unemployment benefits and when they collected them.
Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin opposed the bill. He said that, as introduced, it would put Nebraska out of compliance with federal unemployment laws and jeopardize the 5.4% federal unemployment tax credit available to employers. That credit is worth more than $411 million a year.
Albin said he is working with McDonnell to find compromise language that would meet federal requirements.
But he could not answer a question posed by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who asked whether Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration would support the bill if compromise language can be found. Albin said that question had not been discussed by the administration.
In another hearing Monday, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha urged support of LB 260, which would allow people to draw unemployment benefits if they had to quit working to care for a family member with a serious health condition. The measure would require workers to make “all reasonable efforts” to stay on the job before they could claim benefits. The bill is co-sponsored by 24 senators.
