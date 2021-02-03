Nebraska law enforcement officials support one police oversight bill, oppose others

LINCOLN — Several law enforcement officials spoke in favor of a bill designed to better define when force should be used, when officers should intervene if they see use of excessive force, and to overall improve training of officers.
But they lined up against two bills proposed by two African-American state senators from Omaha, who said the Black community had demanded more after the police-custody death of George Floyd. They called for greater transparency about police who've been fired or reprimanded for misconduct.
Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney questioned why the public can look online and discover disciplinary actions taken against doctors, lawyers, firefighters and even tattoo artists, but can't do the same for law enforcement officers.
"So we can do that for child care workers but not someone who can shoot and kill? How does that make sense?" Wayne asked.
Senators introduced at least eight bills this year addressing grievances raised after the death of Floyd. He died after a police officer knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while fellow Minneapolis officers looked on.
Floyd's death sparked protests and rioting across the country, including disturbances in Omaha and Lincoln causing property damage, injuries and one death. Advocates called for police reforms, including public databases of past misconduct by police and requirements that officers intervene if they see excessive force.
In response, the Legislature's Judiciary Committee held listening sessions last summer that drew testimony from nearly 200 people, who told dozens of stories of racial inequities in law enforcement.
One proposal, Legislative Bill 51, was supported by Omaha police, the state police chiefs association, a state law enforcement union and the ACLU of Nebraska as a "common sense" and "proactive" response to increase professionalism in law enforcement and add more anti-bias and de-escalation training. It would also require psychological exams of prospective officers in hopes of weeding out those unsuited for law enforcement work.
"We think it will dramatically improve policing in Nebraska," said Jim Maguire, Nebraska president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The bill, proposed by Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, also bans the use of chokeholds unless an officer faces a deadly threat, limits the use of carotid holds, and requires agencies to adopt policies on the use of force and the duty to intervene.
Lathrop described the bill as "not onerous" for law enforcement, but one that fulfilled a promise to "do something" after watching the videotaped death of Floyd.
The only law enforcement objections to LB 51 were that raising the annual training requirements from 20 hours to 40 hours would be burdensome and expensive for smaller agencies, and that barring rural sheriffs offices from hiring new deputies on a conditional basis before they attend the state training academy would further hurt recruiting.
But both Wayne and McKinney urged the Judiciary Committee to go further than LB 51.
In the Floyd case, it was discovered that the officer who knelt on his neck, Derek Chauvin, had been the subject of 18 previous complaints by the public. Both McKinney's LB 601 and Wayne's LB 551 would create public databases that would detail past decertifications, firings, misconduct reports, as well as law violations. 7
McKinney said his office receives reports of police misconduct on a daily basis, and that added transparency would improve relations with the Black community.
But law enforcement agencies, as well as a couple of senators on the committee, questioned how far such public disclosure of disciplinary actions should go. Should a database include minor complaints about being rude or not following rules? Or only include serious offenses or dismissals? What about statements gathered during internal police investigations, which are supposed to be protected?
The Judiciary Committee took no action on the bills Wednesday after taking testimony, but a proposal on police reform is expected to be advanced for debate this year.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh