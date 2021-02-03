Nebraska law enforcement officials support one police oversight bill, oppose others

LINCOLN — Several law enforcement officials spoke in favor of a bill designed to better define when force should be used, when officers should intervene if they see use of excessive force, and to overall improve training of officers.

But they lined up against two bills proposed by two African-American state senators from Omaha, who said the Black community had demanded more after the police-custody death of George Floyd. They called for greater transparency about police who've been fired or reprimanded for misconduct.

Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney questioned why the public can look online and discover disciplinary actions taken against doctors, lawyers, firefighters and even tattoo artists, but can't do the same for law enforcement officers.

"So we can do that for child care workers but not someone who can shoot and kill? How does that make sense?" Wayne asked.

Senators introduced at least eight bills this year addressing grievances raised after the death of Floyd. He died after a police officer knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while fellow Minneapolis officers looked on.