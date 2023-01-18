Nebraska lawmaker brings bill to allow medical providers to deny care they morally disagree with

LINCOLN — One of the final bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would allow doctors and other medical providers to deny non-emergency health care to patients if they morally disagreed with it.

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced Legislative Bill 810 Wednesday, as one of the final 185 bills and four constitutional amendments introduced this session. That brought the total for the session to 812 bills and 20 constitutional amendments, the most introduced since 2001.

LB 810, dubbed the "Medical Ethics and Diversity Act," would permit medical practitioners, like doctors and nurses, and health care institutions like hospitals to deny performing elective medical treatment that violates their "right of conscience," which refers to religious, ethical or moral beliefs. The bill also allows health insurance providers to deny coverage of non-emergency care under the same principles.

Health care institutions and health insurance providers would have to disclose what treatment they would not cover ahead of time, Murman said. Emergency and life-saving treatment would also not be affected.

Murman introduced a similar bill last year, and said this time, he may prioritize the legislation to give it a better chance of passing. He said he is concerned that conservative and Christian medical students are hesitating to enter the medical field out of concerns that they will be asked to participate in treatments that violate their religious beliefs, and that is contributing to the ongoing nationwide nursing shortage.

"The swift pace of scientific advancement and the expansion of medical capabilities, along with the mistaken notion that medical practitioners, health care institutions, and health care payers are mere public utilities, promise only to make the current crisis worse," the bill reads.

Murman said there were three procedures he had in mind while drafting the bill: abortions, gender-affirming treatment for transgender patients and euthanasia.

Restrictions on abortions and transgender medical care have been introduced in other bills this session by Sens. Joni Albrecht and Kathleen Kauth, who both co-sponsored LB 810. Though Murman also co-sponsored each of their bills as well, he said his bill was not meant to be a companion piece to either.

LB 810 includes a provision specifically on abortions, stating that medical practitioners would be allowed to participate in an abortion only if they first consent to participating in writing. Under the bill, pharmacists would also have the ability to deny contraception to patients, Murman confirmed.

Murman said he wasn't concerned the bill would restrict health care for some Nebraskans. In fact, he said the bill aims to improve health care, as patients would have the option to seek different medical options from providers that want to provide the treatment they're seeking.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who opposed Albrecht's and Kauth's bills, said LB 810 was a civil rights violation. She described the bill as "unserious" and said it was insulting to Nebraskans and the Legislature itself, as it doesn't address issues that actually impact their constituents.

"It's a waste of everybody's time," Hunt said.

Hunt introduced her own bill Wednesday, LB 670, which would amend state law to prohibit employers from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Among the other bills introduced Wednesday:

Hand counting. Election officials could recount ballots by hand under LB 808, introduced by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings. The bill would allow a candidate seeking a recount to request a hand count. It also would allow election commissioners or county clerks in charge of elections to do recounts by hand at their discretion. Last year, the Secretary of State denied a legislative candidate's bid for a hand recount, citing state law.

National Guard. The head of Nebraska’s National Guard would have to undo any penalties that a National Guard member may have suffered for refusing to get a COVID vaccination under LB 642, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon. The bill would require that members who were discharged be invited to rejoin or have their record upgraded to show they were honorably discharged. The bill also would require the removal of any personnel actions or sanctions related to vaccine refusal.

Infrastructure damage. LB 734, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would make it a felony to intentionally damage key public infrastructure, if the damage leads to a serious injury or death. The bill would apply to communications, transportation, power, gas or water infrastructure. The bill is in response to incidents like what happened last month in North Carolina. Tens of thousands of people lost power in December after two power substations were damaged by gunfire.

PTSD program. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services would have to create a $25 million pilot program to assess and treat Omaha residents for post-traumatic stress disorder under LB 792, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. He said he is concerned about children who have lost family members and friends or witnessed gun violence in their neighborhoods.

Student discipline. Murman introduced LB 811, which would allow teachers and other school personnel to use “reasonable physical intervention” with students to prevent injury. Similar to previous bills, the measure would protect teachers from discipline for using physical intervention. It also would require that teachers and some other school staff get behavioral awareness and intervention training.

The bill is one of several education-focused bills brought by Murman as the newly elected Education Committee chair. Murman also introduced LB 800 Wednesday, which would limit superintendent salaries to no more than five times the salary of a first-year teacher in the same school district.

Voter ID. Nebraskans could present a wide variety of identification documents to vote under LB 675, introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Omaha. Along with state, federal and tribal IDs, the bill would allow IDs issued by high schools and colleges, IDs issued by counties and other local governments, Social Security and Medicare cards, birth certificates, adoption certificates, naturalization certificates and records issued by hospitals or nursing homes. The bill would not require people voting by mail to present ID.

Electoral College. Nebraska would return to the winner-take-all method of choosing presidential electors under LB 764, introduced by Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City. The state currently allocates three of its five electors to the winner of each congressional district. In 2008 and 2020, that resulted in one elector voting for the Democratic candidate, while the other four voted for the Republican.

Marijuana. LB 634, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would effectively decriminalize marijuana and would nullify some marijuana-related convictions. It is one of three bills to legalize some form of marijuana that was introduced this session. The other two were introduced by Wayne and Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

Firearms. Guns and other deadly weapons would be prohibited on the grounds of the Nebraska State Capitol under LB 749, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. Cavanaugh previously spoke out against allowing guns inside the Capitol at a public hearing discussing proposed legislative rules changes last week.

Rental assistance. Gov. Jim Pillen would be required to apply for federal funding for emergency rental assistance under LB 715, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha. A similar bill was approved by the Legislature last year, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Dress code. Nebraska public school districts would be required to adopt a written dress code and grooming policy by July 1, 2025 under LB 630, introduced by McKinney. The policy would not be allowed to disproportionately affect students of a specific gender, race, color, religion, disability or national origin.