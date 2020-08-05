Nebraska lawmaker finds new way to push LGBT discrimination ban

The Nebraska Legislature will soon be asked to affirm the U.S. Supreme Court decision barring job discrimination based on sexual orientation and to declare to employers and workers that the state is “welcoming and inclusive for all.”

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said a majority of state lawmakers have already signed on to that resolution, which she introduced Monday rather than continuing to push an anti-discrimination bill.

When the Supreme Court in June issued its landmark ruling which made such job discrimination illegal in Nebraska and two dozen other states that had not already adopted those worker protections, Pansing Brooks had indicated she planned to continue to push Legislative Bill 627 to bring Nebraska’s statutes in conformity with established law.

But as days in the 2020 session dwindle, she said, she became concerned whether there was time to move the bill. She said it’s still supported by a majority of state lawmakers, but it would need to pass three rounds of debate, and there’s still the potential for opponents to filibuster and keep it from coming to a vote.