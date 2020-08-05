Nebraska lawmaker finds new way to push LGBT discrimination ban

The Nebraska Legislature will soon be asked to affirm the U.S. Supreme Court decision barring job discrimination based on sexual orientation and to declare to employers and workers that the state is “welcoming and inclusive for all.”
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said a majority of state lawmakers have already signed on to that resolution, which she introduced Monday rather than continuing to push an anti-discrimination bill.
When the Supreme Court in June issued its landmark ruling which made such job discrimination illegal in Nebraska and two dozen other states that had not already adopted those worker protections, Pansing Brooks had indicated she planned to continue to push Legislative Bill 627 to bring Nebraska’s statutes in conformity with established law.
But as days in the 2020 session dwindle, she said, she became concerned whether there was time to move the bill. She said it’s still supported by a majority of state lawmakers, but it would need to pass three rounds of debate, and there’s still the potential for opponents to filibuster and keep it from coming to a vote.
That’s why the senator chose to introduce Legislative Resolution 466. She said such resolutions can’t be filibustered. And while resolutions don’t have the legal force of law, she said passage would send a needed message.
“For people looking at Nebraska and businesses looking to come, I wanted a positive statement affirming we are welcoming, that we want all employees who are competent and qualified, no matter the person they love,” she said. “It’s a positive sign to send to the LGBTQ+ community and the business community.”
Business leaders have said Nebraska's lack of an anti-discrimination law has harmed efforts to retain and attract workers during a nationwide war for talent. They say the issue is particularly important to attracting millennials, the tech-savvy generation born between 1981 and 1996 that is now the largest generation in the nation's workforce.
Pansing Brooks said 27 of the state’s 49 lawmakers have already signed on to the resolution, and there are other supporters who were absent Monday when she introduced it. Among the co-signers is Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the speaker of the Legislature, which could help the measure avoid other procedural hurdles.
