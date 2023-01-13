Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

LINCOLN — A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced Legislative Resolution 24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.

There was some confusion regarding the amendment's language on Friday. At first, Albrecht claimed that her intent was not to dissolve the board, and that language included in the legislation was incorrect. An hour later, she clarified the legislation was correct, and said she was interpreting the amendment incorrectly.

Currently, the State Board of Education is made up of eight elected members, which both appoint the education commissioner and follow the direction of the Legislature. The board has come under fire in recent years, centered around a department decision to develop health and sex education standards in a way that was both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations.

Following public backlash, the department halted progress on the standards in 2021, but the department and the board still receive criticism to this day. Albrecht said the issue was the main motivator behind her constitutional amendment.

"They have to answer to (the Legislature)," Albrecht said. "But they're not answering to us."

Under Albrecht's amendment, the governor would have the authority to appoint an education commissioner, who would oversee the entire department. The duties of the board would be distributed among the rest of the department, she said.