Nebraska lawmaker introduces two bills targeting transgender youth

LINCOLN — Two bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature would ban gender-affirming medical procedures for individuals under 19 and would severely limit options for transgender youth in public schools.

State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha brought both bills. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha made a motion to indefinitely postpone the bills the same day they were introduced and also introduced her own bill that would combat the intent of Kauth's proposal.

Legislative Bill 574, dubbed the "Let Them Grow Act," would prohibit gender-altering procedures for individuals under 19, which includes surgical procedures, hormone treatment and puberty blockers. Under the bill, a person who received such a procedure — or the person's parent or guardian — would be able to sue the person who performed the procedure.

Legislative Bill 575, the "Sports and Spaces Act," would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams. This would effectively ban transgender youth from entering the spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

A student would be allowed to sue their school if they witness a violation to the bathroom or locker room regulation or if they're deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffer "direct or indirect harm" as a result of the school violating the sports regulation.

The ACLU of Nebraska said both bills were part of a national effort to target transgender youth.

“These proposals threaten young Nebraskans’ right to exist as exactly who they are,” Jane Seu, legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska, said in an email. “Both bills are alarming acts of government overreach. From denying youth the opportunity to benefit from school sports to taking away decisions from Nebraska families and medical professionals — these are deeply harmful proposals. Trans youth belong in Nebraska, and they should be able to grow up as exactly who they are."

Kauth said she reviewed similar legislation recently passed in such states as South Carolina and Oklahoma but disputed allegations that her bills would criminalize transgender youth. She said there is a "social contagion" regarding transgender issues that is affecting some schools in Nebraska, and her bills aim to establish regulations before they become a problem.

Rather than targeting transgender youth, Kauth argued the bills are more about respecting the privacy and dignity of all students.

"We have a lot of kids who don't have to deal with this, and all of a sudden we're altering their experience," Kauth said.

Before Kauth introduced either bill, Hunt — a Democrat and one of two Nebraska lawmakers who openly identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community — introduced LB 487, which would prohibit state funding from going to schools that discriminate on the basis of "race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, citizen status, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or special education status."

Following the introduction of Kauth's bills, Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln — another Democrat — made a motion to adjourn the Legislature sine die, which would have ended the legislative session about five months ahead of schedule, before any bills could be approved. The motion failed 7-33.

Kauth said she knows the bills won't be popular with some, but she noted that both bills have received support from many other senators. LB 574 has 22 other state senators co-sponsoring it in addition to Kauth. LB 575 has 27.

Kauth urged other lawmakers to think logically when considering both bills rather than leading with their emotions.

"I hope that people take a breath, take a beat, and think very, very carefully about how this works," she said.