Nebraska lawmaker offers amendment to let Douglas County health director mandate masks
Omaha State Sen. Megan Hunt on Tuesday introduced an amendment to change state law so Douglas County’s health director could enact a mask mandate in Omaha.

Megan Hunt

Hunt said it was embarrassing that Omaha was the largest city in the nation without a mask mandate and that Gov. Pete Ricketts was putting his “political agenda” above public safety by promising to file a lawsuit if a mandate were enacted.

“The whole country and the whole world is laughing at Nebraska. They’re laughing at how we’re handling this pandemic,” the state senator said.

City of Omaha officials say Health Director Adi Pour already has legal authority to institute a mask mandate for Omaha, even without a change to state law.

But State of Nebraska officials contend that Pour would overstep her authority because she wouldn’t have approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

After Ricketts threatened a lawsuit, Pour backed away from a mask mandate.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh also spoke in favor of the amendment. Hunt later withdrew her amendment, saying that she lacked the votes to get it passed and that if she pushed the amendment to a vote, it might endanger the bill under debate, which helped nursing homes.

World-Herald staff writer Jeffrey Robb contributed to this report.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-444-6612

twitter.com/PaulHammelOWH

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

