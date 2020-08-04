Nebraska lawmaker offers amendment to let Douglas County health director mandate masks

Omaha State Sen. Megan Hunt on Tuesday introduced an amendment to change state law so Douglas County’s health director could enact a mask mandate in Omaha.
Hunt said it was embarrassing that Omaha was the largest city in the nation without a mask mandate and that Gov. Pete Ricketts was putting his “political agenda” above public safety by promising to file a lawsuit if a mandate were enacted.
“The whole country and the whole world is laughing at Nebraska. They’re laughing at how we’re handling this pandemic,” the state senator said.
City of Omaha officials say Health Director Adi Pour already has legal authority to institute a mask mandate for Omaha, even without a change to state law.
But State of Nebraska officials contend that Pour would overstep her authority because she wouldn’t have approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
After Ricketts threatened a lawsuit, Pour backed away from a mask mandate.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh also spoke in favor of the amendment. Hunt later withdrew her amendment, saying that she lacked the votes to get it passed and that if she pushed the amendment to a vote, it might endanger the bill under debate, which helped nursing homes.
World-Herald staff writer Jeffrey Robb contributed to this report.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-444-6612
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.