Nebraska lawmaker offers amendment to let Douglas County mandate masks

Omaha State Sen. Megan Hunt on Tuesday introduced an amendment to change state law so Douglas County's health director could enact a mask mandate in Omaha.

Hunt said it was embarrassing that Omaha was the largest city in the nation that didn't have a mask mandate, and that Gov. Pete Ricketts was putting his "political agenda" above public safety by promising to file a lawsuit if a mandate were enacted.

"The whole country and the whole world is laughing at Nebraska. They're laughing at how we're handling this pandemic," the state senator said.

City of Omaha officials say Health Director Adi Pour already has legal authority to order a mask mandate for Omaha, even without a change to state law.

But State of Nebraska officials contend Pour would overstep her authority because she wouldn't have approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

After Ricketts threatened a lawsuit, Pour backed away from a mask mandate.