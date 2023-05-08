LINCOLN — After the failure of a bill that would have banned abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, a Nebraska lawmaker is looking to introduce new abortion restrictions within a separate bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair introduced an amendment to Legislative Bill 574 that would ban abortions at 12 weeks past gestation, and would change the details of the original bill. As currently written, LB 574 would ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19.

Hansen's amendment would instead just ban surgeries for those under 19, and would task the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to regulate puberty blockers and hormone treatment. Patients who have already undergone such treatment prior to the legislation taking effect will be exempt.

The amendment is a toned-down version of what LB 574's introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, was planning to introduce in her own amendment. She previously said her amendment would primarily just include a grandfather clause, but maintain a ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

However, Kauth expressed her support for Hansen's amendment Monday, framing it as a good compromise — both on LB 574, and on the previous bill that aimed to increase abortion restrictions.

Last week, lawmakers failed to advance LB 626, which would have banned abortions once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which would bew around six weeks of pregnancy. The bill was blocked by one vote when co-sponsor Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston was present but not voting on a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

Riepe had introduced his own amendment to LB 626, which would have banned abortions at 12 weeks after fertilization. Hansen said he consulted with Riepe on his amendment, which incorporates Riepe's suggestions with some of the original components of LB 626.

Although Hansen said Riepe had committed to supporting the amendment, Riepe indicated Monday that he was still undecided.

"I want to wait until it plays out," Riepe said.

While Hansen and Kauth framed the new amendment as a compromise that should please both sides, opponents of LB 626 and LB 574 blasted the proposal on the legislative floor after it was offered. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said the amendment incorporates the "two most explosive, nuclear" bills of the session into one piece of legislation.

"You are so unable to lose fair and square that you're seriously willing to blow up the entire session," Hunt said.

