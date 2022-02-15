Nebraska lawmaker renews effort to let cities provide broadband service

For the third time in less than a year, a Nebraska lawmaker is pushing a proposal that would allow cities to enter the broadband services market. And he pledged to continue bringing it back until it passes.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha brought his latest effort before the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Tuesday.

Legislative Bill 916 would create a process allowing first- and second-class cities, as well as villages, to provide municipal broadband services if the city or village is in an underserved or unserved area.

Last year, Wayne attempted to add a similar proposal into a larger package that provided $40 million over two years to expand high-speed internet services. Wayne's proposal, which did not make it into the final package approved by the Legislature, would have allowed cities and towns to enter the broadband services market. That effort came after a bill Wayne introduced — which would have struck language in state law barring municipalities from providing broadband — failed to gain necessary support and was indefinitely postponed.

At the time, Wayne said that broadband should be considered a critical infrastructure need and that private telecommunications companies have not stepped up to serve the whole state.

In Tuesday's hearing, Wayne said this is a bill he will continue to bring back every year. The broadband network, he said, is nowhere close to being completed.

Wayne cited several other states that have done away with or lessened prohibitions like the one in Nebraska.

"I know this committee has heard me say it over and over again and I'm not going to belabor the point, but at the end of the day, we have to decide if this is a utility that is needed for every Nebraskan," Wayne said.

Wayne compared broadband to other utilities, like water and electricity, and stressed the importance of local control.

He outlined the process as allowing communities to determine whether they're properly served, taking a vote and building a system themselves.

One committee member asked if a city did decide to build broadband, would the city then become a provider or would the system be run by a third party. Wayne said he would leave that up to the city to decide.

At one point, Wayne said he would be open to amending the bill based on some questions committee members posed.

Proponents, including a representative from AARP Nebraska and an official with the League of Nebraska Municipalities, testified that broadband is essential for quality of life.

Tip O'Neill, president of the Nebraska Telecommunications Association, testified in opposition, saying broadband is "nothing like a public utility." While the majority of residents purchase water and electricity, he said, the rate for broadband services is significantly lower.

Wayne previously expressed frustration over having the bill assigned to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, instead saying it should have gone to the Urban Affairs Committee. Wayne is the chair of that committee.

But Transportation and Telecommunications has heard other broadband-related legislation this session. Wayne said he believed his bill would be "killed" by the committee.

