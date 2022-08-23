Nebraska lawmaker vows to introduce medical marijuana legalization bill in 2023

LINCOLN — In the day after the latest attempt to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska failed, multiple new efforts were announced to accomplish the same goal.

State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha announced via a press release late Monday that she would introduce legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the next regular legislative session, which begins Jan. 4. The announcement came the same day two petitions to put medical marijuana legalization on the general election ballot failed to get enough verified signatures to qualify.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana manager Crista Eggers also announced Monday in a campaign press release that the group would work toward getting the measure onto the 2024 ballot.

Day, who supported the campaign but was not an official sponsor, said the initiative not being on the November ballot will prevent many Nebraskans from accessing treatment for chronic pain and epileptic seizures. She said she plans to "exhaust every measure possible" to legalize medical marijuana.

"Special session? 2023 legislation? 2024 ballot initiative? Medical cannabis is coming to NE whether the 'powers at be' want it to or not," Day said in a Tweet Monday. "Every option will be used. Nebraskans deserve this and want it. Let's go."

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that both petitions seeking to legalize medical marijuana were about 10,000 signatures short of the requirement to make it onto the general election ballot. Each petition submitted about 92,000 signatures in July, but Evnen's office only verified roughly 77,000 per petition, with just under 87,000 signatures needed to qualify.

Anti-medical marijuana group Smart Approaches to Marijuana released a statement following the Secretary of State's announcement criticizing the petition for trying to mislead Nebraskans.

"Nebraska voters were not duped by the marijuana industry’s trojan horse attempt to commercialize drug use under the guise of 'medicine,' a claim as harmful as it is false," the statement read.

In response to the statement, Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, the campaign's co-sponsor, said in a Tweet that medical marijuana legalization was "overwhelmingly popular among Nebraskans," and the true reason the campaign was hindered was due to the deaths of two major donors and not enough time to replace the lost funding.

The campaign was the second attempt in recent years to get medical marijuana legalization on the ballot in Nebraska. The previous attempt in 2020 was well-funded, raising roughly $2.5 million and collecting more than 182,000 signatures.

That attempt was disqualified from the ballot by a State Supreme Court decision because it contained more than one subject, leading to the effort's return in 2022 with two petitions.